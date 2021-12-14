A Proctor man pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of child pornography under an agreement that calls for him to spend 10 years on probation but serve no jail time. Henry C. Lenher, 58, of Proctor, was arraigned in October 2020 on four felony counts of possession of child pornography in Rutland criminal court. While Lenher’s case was heard in the local state court, the prosecution was handled by the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
In September, the case was amended to add another four counts of the same charge.
On Nov. 30, Lenher pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges. Judge Nancy Waples ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a presentence investigation before Lenher is sentenced.
But a proposed plea agreement was also filed in the case which calls for a total jail sentence of three to 10 years. All of that time would be suspended and Lenher would instead spend 10 years on probation.
The first four counts against Lenher were based on an affidavit written by Detective Matthew Raymond, who works as a criminal investigation for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and commander of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.
Raymond said he received seven “cybertips” although the affidavit does not say the date on which they were received.
One said an internet service provider’s staff reported finding more than 750 files of material suspected to be sexual exploitation of children. Another tip reported more than 220 filed and a third said the company identified 1,635 files.
Several of the tips identified Lenher as the suspected user of the accounts from which the material was identified.
The affidavit said Raymond got a search warrant for Lenher’s home on Sept. 30, 2020.
The next day, Raymond and other law-enforcement officers went to Lenher’s Proctor home where Lenher spoke with Raymond.
According to the affidavit, Raymond told Lenher he was not under arrest and was free to leave but Lenher answered questions. Raymond said that when he showed photos to Lenher that law-enforcement officers believed was child sexual exploitation, Lenher admitted at least three of the children appeared younger than 12.
Lenher allegedly admitted police might find images of children on his cell phone.
During the search of Lenher’s home, only his cell phone was seized according to the affidavit.
Lenher was arrested and taken to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department for processing.
The initial charges appear to be based on the images identified by service providers and reported to law-enforcement while the other four changes, added when the case was amended in September, appear to be based on material law-enforcement officers found while executing the search warrant.
There are no indications that Lenher was ever held in custody while the case was pending. Before the charges were resolved, he was ordered not to have contact with anyone younger than 16, loiter in places where children congregate like playgrounds or use the internet.
The agreement calls for Lenher to register as a sex offender until 10 years has passed from the time he is discharged from probation.
The charges against Lenher were all punishable by up to five years in jail which meant he could have been sentenced to up to 40 years in jail if he had been convicted on all eight.
By email, Charity Clark, chief of staff at the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, said that because Lenher had not been sentenced and his sentencing date had not been scheduled, the office was not able to offer any comment.
