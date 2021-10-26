A Proctor man was sentenced on Monday in federal court to serve 18 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Robert Callahan, 37, was also ordered to serve two years on supervised release.
According to court records, officers with the Rutland City Police Department were searching for a man in Castleton related to a criminal investigation on Nov. 13, 2020. The man was located riding in Callahan’s vehicle.
After Callahan consented to a search of his vehicle, law enforcement discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.
Callahan was arrested and searched, according to a press release, and police found a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun in Callahan’s waistband.
Callahan had been convicted in 2005 on a felony charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
In the release, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt commended the efforts of the Rutland City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives in the investigation and prosecution of Callahan.
