PROCTOR — A shuffling of town managers, a hemp company eying the former Vermont Marble Company property, and a closed bridge topped the news in Proctor for 2021. That and the Chevrolet Prizm that had fallen into the Otter Creek nearly a year before was finally removed.
In April, less than a year after he took the job, former Town Manager Greg Maggard resigned unexpectedly. Maggard, former town manager of Bethel, was hired in June 2020 to take the place of Stan Wilbur. Wilbur was Proctor’s first town manager. He began as town administrator in 2011 at the same time Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont. In 2015, the town changed the role to that of town manager. Wilbur, a Tinmouth resident, returned to his post after Maggard left to fill in while a replacement was sought. In August, the Select Board hired Michael Ramsey, of Waynesboro, Virginia, to serve as town manager. Ramsey had been senior utility operations coordinator for the City of Waynesboro, overseeing a public works budget of $3 million.
In mid-December, the town heard from a St. Johnsbury company, Zion Growers, about the possibility of it turning the former Vermont Marble Company building at 52 Main St. into a hemp storage and processing facility. The building is currently owned by the Preservation Trust of Vermont. It houses the Vermont Marble Museum which has been closed during the pandemic and is looking to reinvent itself. There are a number of buildings in town once owned by the marble company that await redevelopment.
In January, the North Street Bridge closed abruptly. It was slated for repairs come spring, as it had been deteriorating for years and was being inspected more often because of this. The 75-year-old bridge reopened in October.
Also in January, a Chevrolet Prizm that had been sitting in the Otter Creek since November 2019 was finally removed. It had been sitting at the bottom of some waterfalls below a dam, making its removal unsafe. Rain storms in late December were credited with washing the vehicle downstream to a spot where it could be safely removed.
The Market on West Street closed in May. At the start of the year, its owner, Jennifer Curtis, said she was putting it up for sale for personal reasons. Located at 36 West St. it was bought by Curtis at auction in 2018 for $83,000. By all accounts it was a successful operation looked to by locals for hot food and household needs.
In June, Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas, was named State Director of the Year by the National Propane Gas Association. Taranovich took over the business 11 years ago after losing her husband to a motorcycle crash. She credited her staff for the businesses success and thanked them for their support over the past decade as she learned the ins and outs of the propane industry.
And in July, the Proctor roller rink debuted. The rink was used to host ice skaters in the winter, but through the efforts of Megan Cannucci, her husband, Brian Cannucci, and numerous others, funds were secured to purchase 110 pairs of roller skates for use at the rink. The Cannuccis credited town public works foreman John Corliss with much of the behind-the-scenes work needed to get the rink rolling.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
