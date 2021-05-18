PROCTOR — The Market on West Street has announced that it’s closing on Friday.
A statement was posted to the businesses’ Facebook page on Sunday.
“We have worked extremely hard for over 2 years now and unfortunately we will be closing the store on Friday this week (May 21),” it reads in part. “We have many things that are pulling us back to Connecticut and this is not a decision we made lightly as the business is doing VERY well here.”
Owner Jennifer Curtis declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday.
According to the Facebook post, everything in the store is 50% off.
“Beer, wine and tobacco will be sold below cost,” it reads. “Must liquidate what we have here so please bring a shopping bag and come and say goodbye. We look forward to seeing you!”
Interim Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Tuesday that while he’s been away from Proctor for the past nine months, he was a regular lunch customer at the market.
“They make very good food, always happy, good people down there, friendly. When I go down at noon there’s usually four or five people waiting in line,” he said. “It’s the only market in town. If I lived in Proctor and wanted a six pack of beer and a quart of milk, it’s there, rather than having to drive over to center Rutland.”
Curtis told the Herald in January that the market was up for sale, and her hope had been to find a buyer before summer, as she’d intended to head out of state to attend personal matters.
She said the business was doing quite well in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, and that she’d hoped to be there for another 10 or 15 years.
Curtis, along with Chris Curtis, bought the 36 West St. building at auction in 2018 for $83,000. They did some renovations afterward. Jennifer Curtis said in January that her hope was to find a buyer before closing, but if one hadn’t been found by summer, she’d adjust. She said there had been a few prospective buyers wondering if the staff could operate the Market without her for a time.
Curtis anticipated difficulty finding a buyer, saying many banks like to see three years of financial records, which the market under her tenure simply hadn’t built, though it was successful.
The store was known for its deli and broad mix of household items people could pick up without traveling farther to a larger grocery store. In January, the store had been listed as up for sale for about a month.
