PROCTOR — After a year and a half in business, the Market on West Street is up for sale, though the owners hope, ultimately, it's not going anywhere.
Owner Jennifer Curtis said the business actually has been booming, even through the pandemic. The decision to sell is a personal one, she said.
Curtis said she had every intention of running the market and deli for at least 10 or 15 years, but things in her life have since changed.
“Sometimes life brings you in a different direction, and that’s what’s happened here,” she said, declining to speak publicly about what led to this decision.
Jennifer and Chris Curtis purchased the market at 36 West St. at an auction in 2018 for $83,000. Jennifer said Monday renovations were done to the place before it opened, and locals have appreciated the results.
She said she has no plans to close the market until it sells, but will make some adjustments if there’s no buyer by summer. She said she is hopeful it will remain a market and deli, though.
“I absolutely want to keep it as a market and deli,” she said. “That’s my hope. If someone came and said, ‘I’m going to make it this ...,’ then that’s their prerogative, but everyone who’s been very interested in it wants to keep it exactly the way it is, so I’m very hopeful.”
One prospective buyer, she said, wanted to know whether her current staff could operate the place in her stead. Curtis said they absolutely could, and credited her small team of workers with being why many locals have been so supportive to begin with.
“We make all our homemade stuff; we do dinners; we do the rolls for the sandwiches - Boar’s Head meat and cheese only,” she said. “People tell me I have the best deli in Rutland County all the time, that’s what people tell me. We take great pride in what we do here, and we really enjoy what we do. I have a great team of girls here working with me. People are still being supportive, but certainly anybody who comes in will be getting the same food, same quality, same happy faces, et cetera, that we’ve always had here.”
Despite the interest, it may take a bit of time to find a buyer. She said banks like to see three years of financial records before lending money, and while the market on West Street has been successful, it’s only been open since May 2019.
Curtis said the pandemic may have even helped the business while it hurt many others.
“I sold more groceries in the beginning, way back in March, when there was so much unknown surrounding COVID,” she said. “I had people coming in, because I keep a little bit of everything on my shelves. I had a lot of people almost doing small grocery shopping here. I usually get some of that, but not people filling bags up.”
“It’s convenient,” she said. “If you need yeast, we have it. If you need cake mix, we have it. If you need any kind of good, cold beer or cigarettes, lottery tickets, I try to carry a little bit of everything here, so it’s very convenient for people to come.”
She said, early on during the pandemic at least, people were more comfortable shopping at a store that sees between 30 and 50 people per day, versus the hundreds -- if not thousands -- who trek through larger grocery stores.
According to Curtis, the business has been listed for about a month.
