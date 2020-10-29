PROCTOR — The town thinks it can save some money by moving its water operations in-house and will need to hire two people before the middle of December.
Town Manager Greg Maggard said Thursday that he brought this idea to the Select Board a few months ago after he noticed the town’s three-year contract with Simon Operation Services was up for renegotiation.
“They managed our system for us for the last few years, and they’ve done a good job, but their contract was coming up, so I ran the numbers and did an in-house analysis to see what it would look like, and it looks like we can do it in-house if we hire a couple of employees,” said Maggard. “We can do everything they were doing for a cost savings.”
Simon Operating Service was proposing a $190,000 contract. Maggard said he believes the town can manage the system for $160,000. He said he looked over the hours, training, equipment and costs related to hiring skilled laborers and believes the town won’t lose anything by doing this.
The Select Board voted to approve the plan at a regular meeting earlier this month, he said. The goal is to save the town money and potentially lower the water and sewer rates, but Maggard said he can’t promise that will happen.
“We do have a lot of capital improvements that need to be done,” he said. “I don’t want to ever guarantee that we’ll see a reduction. There’s a lot of projects out there as well a lot we’ve just completed. (Former Town Manager) Stan Wilbur had done a lot of capital projects, and we did some bonding for that.”
The contract with Simon will carry on until the middle of December, leaving the town time to seek the two employees it will need to run the system. Maggard said the positions are advertised on the town’s website, Facebook page, local newspaper, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and the state. He’s looking for people certified to manage drinking water and wastewater. One of the positions will float between the water department and the highway department, depending on what needs to be done that day.
As far as future capital projects go, on the list of potential issues is the pump station on Willow Street. Maggard said groundwater is infiltrating the pipes there, but the extent of the problem isn’t yet known.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said Thursday the savings is minor, but every little bit helps.
“I don’t honestly think we’re going to see the savings impact until we’re at least a year out or more, just because a lot of things that cost money in the budget are out of our control, like medical insurance, liability and workers compensation,” she said. “Any cost savings we can have is good.”
Email Maggard at manager@proctorvermont.com for more information about the two positions.
