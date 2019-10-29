PROCTOR — The attorney for the person wanting to buy the Chittenden Watershed says his client is prepared to pay the town $1.5 million for it.
“Sometimes you get an opportunity to represent somebody at just the right time and be able to provide good news and good information, and I think, make a proposal that, to me as an outsider, I can’t see how it’s not going to be something that should get a positive reception,” said Rutland attorney William Meub, Monday at a Select Board meeting. “So it’s with pleasure that on behalf of John Gerlach, I have submitted an offer for the purchase of the old watershed property that’s in the town of Chittenden.”
The Chittenden Watershed is a 1,600-acre parcel in the town of Chittenden owned by the town of Proctor. Town Manager Stan Wilbur said in an interview Tuesday that until several years ago, the town’s water supply came through there. The town owned the land to protect the water source, but since 2014 the land has served the town no purpose beyond periodic timber sales which go to the town water fund.
Wilbur said the land is in the state’s Current Use program, which lowers the tax bill, but Proctor still pays Chittenden $4,944 per year for the land.
“The offer that was made is identical to what the appraisal was, despite the fact that I argued with my client that I thought the appraisal had some issues and from my experience that paying more than $800 an acre for this kind of property seemed to be a pretty high number,” said Meub, adding that his client told him he wished to make Proctor “an offer they can’t refuse, if they want to sell the property.”
Meub said his client recently bought the adjacent property in Chittenden, which is why he wants the watershed land.
“He wants to give you some time to be able to look at it, but it has a deadline of Nov. 15,” Meub said. “He would like to see what it is, then you would begin to run through the process of indicating you would like to sell it for that.”
The board took no action Monday. Wilbur told the board about the offer at the last meeting, explaining then that timber sales from the land have brought in $250,000 through a three-year period, however, after the next cut there might not be another one for a few decades. The board agreed then that it needed more information about revenue the town was likely to receive from timber sales versus what it would get from selling the land and investing the proceeds.
Meub said he and his client are prepared to work toward an agreement prior to Nov. 15 adding that he feels the price being offered is better than what the town would get otherwise, and the buyer is ready to make a deal now.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said the town is still waiting on the results of its own appraisal of the land.
Lisa Miser, the meeting’s recorder, said there are several questions the board should have answered, namely what can be done with funds generated by the land, either from timber sales or an investment portfolio. If the town should sell the land and invest the funds, who would manage the portfolio? Would having it managed cost more than the taxes on the land? Also, she wondered what level of voter support would be sought.
Baccei said the board would seek answers to these questions and others.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.