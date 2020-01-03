PROCTOR — The Select Board approved Monday a general fund and highway budget calling for a 2.7% increase in spending over last year.
Voters will decide on it come Town Meeting Day in March.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Friday the draft budget he proposed a few months ago called for a 6% increase in spending. As per the usual process, the board reviewed it and made suggestions on where to cut, with the goal of having a 0% increase in highway spending and less than a 3% increase on the general fund.
Wilbur said Monday’s vote was unanimous.
The general fund budget voters will consider calls for spending $897,610 from the general fund, plus $500,533 from the highway fund, for a total of $1,398,143.
Wilbur said the biggest cut from his draft budget was from highway improvement projects. Last year, the town budgeted $125,000 for items such as paving and sidewalk repairs, this year it’s only budgeting $84,000. Wilbur said the hope is to use any surplus from the current fiscal year to fill in that funding gap.
A big driver behind town expenses is health care. The town uses Blue Cross Blue Shield, which increased 14%. Wilbur said he typically budgets 5% for health care increases, making this a large jump.
Wilbur said the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is also charging 14% more for its services. In a past interview, Sheriff Stephen Benard said health care costs were a significant factor in the increase, having gone up 13%.
Other areas where Proctor’s budget is higher include the town manager position. Wilbur intends to retire, again, in June, and it’s believed that insurance for his replacement will cost more. The town will be budgeting more for the mosquito control services of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District.
