PROCTOR — Voters at the annual floor meeting on Monday overwhelmingly rejected the notion of selling the Chittenden Watershed.
The vote on Article 7, “Shall the Town vote to authorize the Selectboard to list and otherwise solicit offers to purchase its watershed lands in Chittenden, Vermont for such value and on terms the Selectboard deem to be acceptable,” was rejected by a voice vote after a little more than half a dozen people spoke about it. Only one person was strongly in favor of the article passing.
“I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity…,” said Frank Urso. He said the property is surrounded by Green Mountain National Forest and that nothing will happen to it if it’s sold. “It will remain in the same condition it is in now and I don’t know how many of us have even set foot on it.”
He said the easements and permits for the hiking and snowmobile trails there will be legally defensible.
Most people who spoke were against a sale, saying water will become more valuable in the future and existing sources need protecting. Others feared a sale might lead to restricted public access. Some said if the board were to sell the property, it would be better sold to an entity like the Green Mountain National Forest.
The topic began being discussed in the fall after it became public knowledge that John Gerlach, a Pittsford native and resident of Florida, made an offer to buy the 1,600-acre watershed for $1.5 million.
Article 7 wasn’t for any specific deal and was a nonbinding vote. Town Attorney Alan George, in answer to a question, said the Select Board could still sell the land, but its decision could be petitioned for a public vote by 5% of registered voters, or the board could call for a public vote on its own. Either way, the land couldn’t be sold without a public vote.
The Chittenden Watershed is in the town of Chittenden. It was bought by the Village of Proctor in 1929 to protect what was then the water supply. It came under town ownership in the 1960s when the town and village merged, and remained a water supply until several years ago. The town has it logged according to a plan and schedule, and the proceeds benefit the water fund. One of the things the board has been trying to determine is whether it’s better financially to continue owning the land, paying approximately $4,000 per year to Chittenden in property taxes, or to sell it and invest those funds.
The board solicited information from a number of investment companies. The board never said whether it wished to sell the land or not, instead seeking more information about the land and what a sale would mean.
Part of the Long Trail goes through the watershed. The Green Mountain Club has an easement for the area around the trail.
The Trust for Public Land, after news of the possible deal spread, offered to buy the land on behalf of the the Green Mountain National Forest.
Many people, some representing conservation groups, spoke at Select Board meetings voicing opposition to the sale, saying if the board were to sell it would be best to go with a nonprofit that would conserve it and keep it open to the public.
Gerlach’s attorney, William Meub, has said his client doesn’t wish to develop the property and intends to take care of it.
After several weeks of talk, the Select Board decided to put the question about selling the land to voters at Town Meeting Day.
All articles on Monday were done by voice vote.
Only one other article was defeated at the floor meeting, that being Article 6, “Shall the Town of Proctor vote to have Town Reports available at the Town Office in lieu of distributing to every resident?” Most people were in favor of having them delivered by some means, as well as being available in other parts of town besides the Town Office.
Article 3, “Shall the Town vote the amount of $500,533 for the maintenance and repairing of Town Highways for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021?” passed, as did Article 4 “Shall the Town vote the amount of $897,610 for current expenses of the Town for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021?”
Article 2, “Shall the Town vote the amount of $67,000 for the Proctor Free Library for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021?” comfortably passed, but a few people felt library employees should have their salaries publicly posted, arguing this is because they use taxpayer funds.
The meeting will reopen Tuesday for voting by Australian ballot on town officers and a board member for the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District. Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.