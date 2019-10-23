PROCTOR — The search for a new town manager is slowly ramping up, with the Select Board chatting Tuesday about how it will develop its hiring process.
The meeting was a special meeting, called to discuss the town manager search, changes to a project at Beaver Pond and police service in town.
“We’re into getting some ideas and what have you regarding the town manager search,” said Board Chairman Bruce Baccei. “I think we need some ideas on some guidelines, starting with what we’re expecting.”
The discussion was between Baccei and Select Board members Ben Curtis and Judy Frazier. Carrie Dougherty had to leave prior to the talk taking place, as did current town manager, Stan Wilbur. Selectman Tom Hogan wasn’t present for the meeting.
Wilbur plans to retire in June, having announced it last year. The board has said at past meetings it would like to see a new manager hired by May, giving Wilbur time to bring that person up to speed.
Frazier said the town can start by looking at the current job description for the town manager. Curtis said the town manager job description from nearby Pittsford would also be a good model to work from. It was agreed that the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a trade organization for Vermont municipalities, likely has a template job description for a town manager, and would be an obvious resource to use for other aspects of the search.
Baccei said he’d like to get a job description ready before January, leaving the town with several months to make a hire.
The town will also consult with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns on advertising for the job.
“My personal thought is, I’d like to limit the search area, to start with, to New England,” said Baccei. “Cover Maine, New Hampshire, maybe New York State, Massachusetts, Connecticut rather than go for California.”
The Select Board has the final say on who will be hired as town manager, but there was talk of using a committee to find a pool of candidates for it to choose from. Frazier said a committee made up of community members and a few board members should be effective.
It was agreed that the committee can’t have more than two Select Board members, as any more would equal a quorum and have to be warned as an official board meeting.
“I don’t want to see a committee of 10 people,” said Baccei, concerned the committee might get too large. Curtis and Frazier said five members would likely suffice.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill after we’ve had Stan’s expertise,” said Baccei. “We can’t afford to pay somebody the hours he really puts in.”
Curtis said Wilbur’s institutional memory would likewise be hard to replace.
Wilbur, of Tinmouth, took on the role of town manager the day Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011. The storm caused historic levels of flood damage to the state, with the aftermath being felt for years.
