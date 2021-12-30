PROCTOR — Though most appeared to agree with it, the Select Board opted to take some time to think about adopting a declaration of inclusion put forth by a resident.
After hearing from Steve Follett on the declaration, the board decided to table the matter until its Jan. 10 meeting, giving the board time to run the declaration past its attorney and leaving the public with time to comment. “The supporting materials are just there for those of you who are interested in looking them over,” said Follet, speaking at the regular Select Board meeting on Monday. “I think it’s pretty clear cut, it’s a pretty clear document, and I’m just here to request that the Select Board vote on it and decide if it’s something that the town wants to take a position on.”
The board had no questions about the declaration ahead of Follett’s pitch for it to be adopted.
“I’d like to see this as part of our town policy,” Follett said. “I think we’re all aware of the contribution of immigrants to the Town of Proctor, not to mention the whole state of Vermont. And I think this just makes a clarifying statement that we continue to welcome immigrants and people who wish to come to Proctor and settle here to make this part of their life.”
He went on to say that Vermont has an aging population and will have to rely on immigration to fuel the tax base, support those who are retiring, and pay into the Social Security system.
“(S)omebody has to pay into that system and right now we’re not having enough babies … we’re not reproducing fast enough, and really, immigration represents our best hope of invigorating our economy and invigorating our society,” said Follett. “I don’t have a lot more to say than that. Again, I think this is a worthwhile document, and I would like to see the town accept it.”
Select Board member Linda Raymond said she’d like to table the matter so it could be looked into further.
“I want to see the list of towns that have adopted it. It looks great, you know, on the face of it, I would just like to think about it and do some research,” she said.
Select Board member Ben Curtis said he agrees with the declaration on principle.
“I would like our town counsel to look at it, too, to make sure it doesn’t open us up to anything,” he said. “I don’t think it does, but I’m not a lawyer. That’s why we have lawyers. In principle, it makes a lot of sense”
Select Board member Tom Hogan said he would also like to see an attorney examine the document.
Follett asked the board if it would be useful to invite the public to comment on the declaration. Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said it will be on the Jan. 10 meeting agenda. The meetings are open to the public and there’s a standing invitation for them to comment on anything they’d like. According to documents Follett supplied the town, 24 towns have adopted a declaration of inclusion. They include: Franklin, South Hero, Milton, Moretown, Middlebury, Brandon, Pittsford, West Rutland, Pawlet, Randolph, Pittsfield, the town of Woodstock, the village of Woodstock, Tinmouth, Middletown Springs, Rutland City, Shrewsbury, Mendon, Rutland Town, Bristol, Bennington, Manchester, Richmond and Warren.
He noted that this was the list as of Nov. 24, more towns might have adopted it since.
The effort to get towns to pass declarations was started by Bob Harnish, of Pittsford, and Al Wakefield, a Rutland-area businessman, in response to civil rights issues that rose to public attention in 2020.
The sample declaration included in the packet from Follett reads: “The Town of … condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town of … has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
