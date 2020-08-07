PROCTOR — The town will no longer pursue a shared police service with its neighbor, the town of Pittsford.
At its July 27 regular meeting, the Select Board voted to continue its one-year contract with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and to tell Pittsford it will no longer explore the shared policing idea, and to thank Pittsford for its time.
“We put that off the table, we’re not going to consider it,” said Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier earlier this week.
Last year, the Proctor board formed a committee to explore alternatives to the sheriff’s department, chief among them being the possibility of sharing an officer with Pittsford, which has a small police force and shares it, in part, with Chittenden.
Pittsford was amicable towards this idea, and eventually applied for, and was awarded, a federal COPS grant. The grant would have paid for the costs associated with an officer for three years with the towns covering the fourth year.
Pittsford, being the awardee, was waiting for Proctor to decide whether it wanted to move forward before it accepted the grant.
“We basically said the four years was too long, we wanted to go with less,” said Frazier. “There were too many doubts, too many questions, and we didn’t have all the information we needed to go forward with a good, solid decision on that, so we’re sticking with our sheriff’s department.”
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said Thursday the Pittsford board had met the night before and having heard Proctor’s decision opted not to accept the grant. He said the town would be happy to revisit the topic should Proctor ever change its mind. He said in a past interview that not accepting the grant doesn’t hurt the town in any way.
Proctor began considering its police options after some on the board and in the community expressed issues with police presence and response times. Frazier said she personally had no issue with the sheriff’s department’s coverage of the town.
“Others felt they weren’t at certain locations when they should be, they weren’t here in town on certain nights when they should be, that the response time was poor, that they weren’t handling certain ordinances properly, it was a mixed bag of concerns from different people and some felt one way, some felt another,” she said. Selectman Ben Curtis, who served on the committee assigned to investigate this and speak with Pittsford, said he also had no particular issue with the sheriff’s department.
“For me, it was about looking at what options we had,” he said. “I wasn’t necessarily all that displeased. We do have a new sheriff, so the question is, will people’s concerns be allayed by working with him.”
Former longtime Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard announced in February that his last day would be March 15. His term was not set to expire until 2022. In March, Gov. Phil Scott appointed David J. Fox to fill out Benard’s term. Fox had been a chief deputy in the department.
In January, the department told towns it would raise its rates by about 14%, largely to cover the increased costs in health insurance. This was one reason Proctor pursued a partnership with Pittsford, but it also factored into why the town opted not to go forward. Frazier said insurance variables were too much for the board to move ahead with the COPS grant.
Frazier said if the matter ever comes up again, she would like to see the final decision made by voters.
