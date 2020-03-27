PROCTOR — Planned renovations to Town Hall may end up delayed, as the COVID-19 outbreak and the effort to slow its spread continues.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Friday the construction work was set to begin Wednesday, with the town offices planning to move nearby to a space in Vermont Marble Museum.
At a special Thursday Select Board meeting conducted by conference call, the Select Board voted to move forward and sign a lease agreement for the space, changing the wording so it would take effect upon occupancy rather than Wednesday.
The museum building is owned by the Preservation Trust of Vermont. Managing it for the group is Lawrence Miller, principal of Five Vine Consulting.
“It’s going to take about five months, so we have to vacate this building,” Wilbur said. “That’s the reason we’re looking for this lease. They’re going to completely tear out everything downstairs. They’re leaving the upstairs essentially the same, but we’re doing an addition that will put in another set of stairs to the second floor.”
For the past few weeks, governments have taken progressively stronger measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, so as to not overwhelm the health care system. The most recent was Gov. Phil Scott’s executive order, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” which directs all nonexempt businesses and nonprofits to, among other things, cease in-person operations.
“Building construction has been stopped — the only construction that can proceed is utilities, gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone, etc., but all building construction has been stopped, so we don’t know when Giancola is going to even be able to start working over here,” said Wilbur. “Originally, he was hoping to start on April 1.”
Giancola Construction Corp., of Rutland City, is the contractor, said Wilbur. It was the lowest bidder for the project.
“Given the governor’s order, and given the calls that I have been on with the Joint Rules Committee in the legislature and others, I think your construction season this year may disappear,” said Miller at the Thursday meeting. He said there’s concerns the outbreak could last into June with residual impacts.
He said given current conditions he’s fine with the lease taking effect upon occupancy and won’t count time it takes the town to move in.
“My only concern on the back end is whether or not the building would be fully suitable for you, I don’t think it would be suitable for you in an over-winter situation,” he said, adding that the town may want to simply wait and talk again, leaving this particular agreement to never take effect.
Wilbur said the $100,000 grant the town secured for the stairs — to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act — won’t expire.
