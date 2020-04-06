PROCTOR — The search for a new town manager continues despite the coronavirus pandemic that’s been disrupting lives across the globe.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said March 31 that as of then there have not been as many applications as she would like, but the town will move forward anyway.
Reached on Monday, Selectman Ben Curtis, who sits with Frazier on the search committee, said more applications have since come in, about 40 in all.
Frazier said the coronavirus outbreak, and the numerous social distancing measures undertaken to slow its spread, has caused some upheaval in not only the job market but also the way people go about hiring.
She said the deadline to apply is April 15. Advertisements for the job have been placed in the Burlington Free Press, the Addison Independent, and with the Rutland Economic Development Council, and Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
“We have had a good handful of applicants, still, and we’re in the screening process of reviewing them with the consultant and the committee, and then those that we choose will have phone interviews, and then the ones we look at after that will move onto the next round of interviews,” she said.
The current town manager is Stan Wilbur, a retired civil engineer from Tinmouth who took the job in 2011 on the same day Tropical Storm Irene impacted the state.
Wilbur said in an email Monday he still plans to be on through June 30, and would be available to help with the transition.
The search committee is being assisted by Teresa Miele, of HR Acquired LLC, said Frazier.
Curtis said Monday he believes the search has turned up a good pool of candidates for the job. He expects phone interviews with about five of them will be conducted next week with perhaps three moving onto the next round of interviews with the Select Board.
Frazier said the search committee may reach out and included the Select Board Vice Chairman Bruce Baccei as well, as her day job as director of risk management for the city of Rutland has become all the more demanding due to the coronavirus outbreak
