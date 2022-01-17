PROCTOR — It appears that Town Meeting Day in Proctor will be as it was last year, with an informational meeting held via Zoom, then voting by Australian ballot.
After several minutes of discussion at the Jan. 10 Select Board meeting, Selectman Ben Curtis made a motion to hold a remote informational town meeting.
Ballots will not be mailed out, but people can still request an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk’s office.
After the motion was seconded by Selectman Tom Hogan, the board discussed it with recorder Lisa Miser, then heard from Philip Anderson, who was in the audience.
It doesn’t appear the board took a formal vote, however.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said Monday that she will review the record to see whether the board voted on the matter.
If not, it will add it to the next agenda, she said.
The four board members present were largely in agreement on how to approach Town Meeting Day. Selectwoman Linda Raymond was absent.
Frazier said at the start of the discussion that the town has a few options, including pushing the date of Town Meeting Day back, which she wasn’t in favor of doing.
“I think Australian ballot would be good, to keep us on schedule,” said Hogan. “Our (COVID) numbers are going up in the state, unfortunately.”
He and Curtis both expressed concerns that the number of COVID-19 cases would still be high by the time Town Meeting Day comes around.
Town Meeting Day in Vermont is March 1 this year.
No board member was in favor of pushing the date back, owing to the resulting difficulties in scheduling payments on projects and the like.
“I’m fine meeting in person because everybody meets everywhere else in person,” said Frazier.
Anderson spoke against holding a remote meeting, claiming it limited the public’s ability to act and speak to town leaders, and would further erode the tradition of Town Meeting Day.
Board members disagreed.
According to Curtis, there isn’t much that can be done at the informational meeting besides ask questions, which can be done remotely. People still can have things placed on the agenda for the following March.
The discussion with Miser was about the board’s intent for a remote town meeting. She clarified that a hybrid meeting is like what the board is doing with its regular meetings, having them in a physical location with the public opting to attend remotely or in person.
Town Meeting Day will not be a hybrid.
