PROCTOR — The town needs more time to consider a $1.5 million proposal to sell the Chittenden Watershed.
The Select Board held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss, among other items, the offer from John Gerlach, a resident of Florida with ties to Pittsford and Chittenden, to buy the 1,600 acre parcel. After a half an hour or so of discussion, the board decided to direct Town Manager Stan Wilbur to tell Gerlach’s attorney, Bill Meub, that the board doesn’t have enough time to conduct its due diligence on the offer.
Meub went before the board in late October and said on behalf of his client that the offer is on the table until Nov. 15.
The board is scheduled for a regular meeting Nov. 12. Its members said neither date gives them enough time to answer the questions it feels need answering, and some members felt pressured by Meub’s sales pitch.
Wilbur said he’s been approached about the sale by a few people, some concerned about possible wind turbine development, others about possible impacts to the wildlife there.
Meub, at the October meeting, did not say what his client plans to do with the land, only that he owns an adjacent parcel. According to Wilbur, those concerned about development asked whether the town could place deed restrictions on the land when sold, limiting structures to 60 feet.
“I was approached by four different people, three from Chittenden, one a Select Board member, asking to be on the agenda because they would like to speak to this matter,” said Selectwoman Carrie Dougherty. “They’re concerned, and I think I would be, too, and they are wondering if there’s something else that can be done between the two towns.”
The Chittenden Watershed is in the town of Chittenden. Proctor pays that town a little more than $4,000 in taxes annually. Proctor owns it because it was once where the town’s water supply came from, but that hasn’t been the case for several years. Right now, the only use the town has for it is periodic timber sales, which benefit the water fund.
Town Attorney Alan George said at the Tuesday meeting he thought the proposal from Meub appeared rushed.
“I think they were anxious to get something before you,” he said. “It’s certainly not finalized.”
He said there’s some discrepancies between land records for the watershed that need clearing up, including an option for the Green Mountain Club to buy 50 acres near a section of the Long Trail, which runs through there. The acres on that option aren’t well defined, he said. He also had concerns about who would hold a $10,000 sale deposit, which he said was low as well, given the amount on the sale.
Selectwoman Judy Frazier said the town should also consider whether it wants to put the land out for sale to the public to see what offers it might get, as there’s some question about how much it’s actually worth. She said rather than go back and forth with Gerlach and his agent, the town might craft a counter-offer.
George said he doesn’t have enough information right now to do that.
Past discussions have weighed whether the town would be better off selling the land and investing the proceeds, or continuing to log it off. Wilbur said Tuesday one way might not be much better than another, and it would depend on how one views economics.
“I don’t think we should feel rushed into this,” said Selectman Tom Hogan, adding that he’d like to hear what Chittenden’s concerns are before making any decisions.
Meub said in a Wednesday interview that Gerlach isn’t interested in developing the property, and there’s been no talk of wind turbines or anything else of that nature. He said Gerlach plans to retire in Chittenden, since he has ties to this area, and just wants to expand his holdings.
Meub said he’ll be at the Nov. 12 meeting to answer any questions the Select Board has. He said Gerlach is fine giving the town as much time as it needs to iron out details so long as that’s in the service of working out a deal. He’s less interested in waiting for the town to find a better offer, which Meub said would be hard to come by.
