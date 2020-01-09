A Proctor woman is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3 after being arrested on Tuesday for selling crack cocaine, according to a press release from the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Carmen Thompson, 34, of Proctor, was arrested at a Grove Street home in Proctor on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the arrest was made after a drug investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the task force during the investigation.
Law-enforcement officers worked with confidential informants who purchased crack cocaine from Thompson at the Grove Street home.
Following Thompson's arrest, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, FBI and Field Force Troopers from the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at the Grove Street home.
During the search, detectives located approximately 12.5 grams of crack cocaine.
Thompson was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland.
The office of Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County State's Attorney, is prosecuting Thompson.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont Drug Task Force at 773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
