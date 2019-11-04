Proficiency-based grading and learning has been a subject of contention since Vermont statute required it be implemented by 2020.
Matt Branchaud, chairman of the Rutland Town School Board and member of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Board, said the implementation of the grading system has some parents worried about their ability to keep tabs on their children and how to understand what a 2.5 or a 2.8 might mean for their child's studies.
Instead of the 100-point system — where a child might receive a 95 on a test or in a course — or the letter grading system, the new grading system is a 0 to 4 system where students work to achieve a “4” rating to demonstrate proficiency in one of their courses.
“The biggest shift with proficiency-based learning is that you're showing progress toward a goal,” said Rutland High School co-principal Greg Schillinger.
The teacher starts the students on the lowest level of material to begin, which may be a “1” or a “2." Students work their way up to the higher levels of 2-1, 2-2, and 2-3 until they reach a 3, at which point they begin their new work progressing up to a level 4.
Every day, students sign up for a 40-minute Flex block, which is treated largely like an in-school study hall, much of which is spent working on the subjects they need to achieve more progress in, and are able to choose a different teacher every day if they need to.
“It's competency-based,” Schillinger explained. “As soon as you exceed the standard, you move on to the next topic.”
But the new standard has many parents and community members worried about how the new set of standards might be perceived by universities and colleges, Branchaud said, and whether the new transcripts will affect student eligibility by being separated into a new group subject to different translation processes.
But University of Vermont's Moses Murphy, senior director of Undergraduate Admissions, said one of his jobs is assuring school boards and families that the university receives transcripts from all over the country and the world from educational systems with a wide variety of formats, including 100-point, weighted and proficiency-based grading (PBG).
“Whenever I talk to families or school boards, it's always my desire that this shift to PBG is not going to negatively impact (college acceptance rates),” Murphy said. “We have a system in place. ... What I've seen so far this year, schools are producing transcripts that are not that difficult to decipher and translate.”
As this was the first full cycle of the implementation of proficiency-based grading, Murphy said up until now students have been submitting transcripts as part of a hybrid system, but one also comprised of a variety of different scores from data gathering systems including the SAT, GPA, essays and more to complete a report evaluated in a holistic manner.
Schillinger said that to ease implementation, a parents' guide to proficiency-based learning and grading was published online, and he personally offers to field questions and to walk parents through the process.
“(The greatest challenge has been) communication,” Schillinger said. “This is a change from when students' parents were in school. It's a change from when our older siblings have been in school. We've implemented this on a relatively slow pace (for exactness).”
The new reports, Schillinger said, are proven by research to provide more insight to a student's educational challenges and where their individual skills most benefit them, while also identifying areas where more effort and practice is needed to bring the student to a proficient level.
Though the change, as with all change, has provided challenges along the way, Schillinger said the district is fielding fewer calls now as the system is nearing full mandated implementation.
“Shift the numbers a little bit and shift the format, and it can really shake people up,” Schillinger said. “Teachers are still teaching, learners are still learning...Real heroes in this whole effort has been the classroom teachers. Their work has been exceptional.”
Currently on the table for discussion going forward, Schillinger said they're talking about cut scores, and what the appropriate level of proficiency should be in order to move forward onto the next semester.
“We as a school, we want kids to get into the best possible schools, wouldn't do anything that would put that at risk,” Schillinger said.
