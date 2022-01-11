Vermont farmers can apply for a program that pays them to reduce the output of phosphorus from their lands.
The deadline to apply for the Vermont Pay for Phosphorus program is Jan. 31 and can be done through the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets website, agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP.
The application process being opened was announced Saturday by the office of Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
The program has $7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. It will pay Vermont farmers a total of $4.9 million through the course of four years.
Ryan Patch, assistant director of the Water Quality Division of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, said the $2 million pays for administration of the program, which involves everything from monitoring the farms involved to some technical support.
The program uses the Lake Champlain Basin Total Maximum Daily Load as a baseline for phosphorus output, regardless of where the farm is located in the state.
A farm has to show it reduced its phosphorus output by at least 40% compared to that baseline. It then gets paid $100 per pound of phosphorus past the threshold, up to $50,000. Farms also can be paid up to $4,000 simply for seeing whether they qualify, as doing so costs time and resources.
“This is a voluntary, non-regulatory program, and we’re encouraging farmers to sign up and learn about where their farm stands on this threshold against the baseline,” said Patch.
Right now, any farm of any size can apply, said Patch, though, the program is limited to hay and cropland.
“At this time, pasture is not yet ready for the program,” said Patch. “We’re working to have it updated to quantify pasture, but if you’re a crop or hay farmer, whether you’re dairy, beef, sheep, goat, what have you, we’re encouraging all types and sizes of farms to apply.”
The agency can connect farmers with numerous programs to help them reduce their farm’s phosphorus output, said Patch.
The agency’s goal is to work with between 40 and 50 farms and enroll 20 to 30 in the program this year. About a dozen farms were enrolled in the program’s pilot version.
“Directionally, it works,” said Patch. “There certainly has been a significant number of adjustments to the user interface of the program for ease in farms enrolling, we have tweaked our initial offering of payments per pound of phosphorus, it’s $100 per pound of phosphorus reduced past the threshold, and the cap is set at $50,000 per farm. The things that remain the same are the $4.9 million of payments that will go out over the course of this program. And we’re hoping to have 20 to 30 farms enrolled this first year and they already have from that research pilot, eight that would be ready to hopefully enroll if they’d like to.”
“Vermont’s farmers are good stewards of the land,” stated Leahy in his news release. “This program will help provide them with the financial support they need to further improve that legacy of stewardship. It will help them to protect the waterways we all share.”
The senator congratulated the agency on crafting the program and the NRCS for seeing it funded. He said it’s the kind of thing many hoped to see from the Regional Conservation Partnership Program found in the 2014 and 2018 federal Farm Bills.
“Farmers have already been key partners, making great strides improving the environment, and this innovative approach gives them another tool to improve water quality, while rewarding them financially for the management of their land,” stated Republican Gov. Phil Scott in Leahy’s release.
