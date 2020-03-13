As part of their strategic planning process, the leaders of Project VISION discussed their proposal for updated mission, values, guiding principle and committees Thursday with a plan to complete the process by May.
Joan Gamble, who facilitates the process, said there had been meetings with a small group consisting of herself, Cmdr. Matt Prouty, an officer with the Rutland City Police Department and executive director of Project VISION; Joe Kraus, chairman of the group; and Sarah Roy, one of the leaders of the group’s health committee. A larger committee with other Project VISION leaders has also been meeting.
The results of those meetings were several revisions and refinements that leaders hope will take Project VISION into the future.
Members of Project VISION have been discussing plans for looking at the organization as it exists and updating it since last year after a police-involved fatal shooting and a fatal crash during which police believe the driver was “huffing.”
Similar events in Rutland resulted in the creation of Project VISION, a community-based group that brings together police, government and nonprofit agencies and residents, among others, to address the issues in Rutland that were tied to the way the heroin epidemic affected the city. The strategic planning process is intended to update Project VISION, which started in 2012, for the future.
The update proposes no changes to the vision, “Rutland, one of the healthiest, safest and happiest communities in America,” or the values which include collaboration and a focus on the slogan, “I believe in Rutland.”
But at most Project VISION meetings, the group broke up into three smaller groups, one dedicated to crime and safety, one that started as a focus on drug addiction but evolved into health, and a third group with the task of building better neighborhood.
The proposal on Thursday involved leaving the health committee but combining the other two into the Community Building and Neighborhood Engagement Committee.
“I really like this,” Prouty said. “Like the chief (Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen) said, so much of what we do, actually 83%, is non-criminal. It’s about quality of life and about folks on the margin where we have an opportunity to see a need and meet a need. It puts our officers in a position where compassion and empathy are probably you’re too main guiding principles.”
Prouty said bringing the “building great neighborhoods” and “crime and safety” committees would be useful because the health committee has been successful. He said he thought that was, in part, because they had the “backbone agency” of Rutland Regional Medical Center. A combined community and crime committee would have the Rutland City Police Department as that agency, Prouty added.
Project VISION was created to address issues in Rutland’s Northwest neighborhood, but Prouty pointed out it has grown to include serving any city neighborhood that has a need.
Prouty said one of the recurring suggestions made when Project VISION surveyed its members in January was the need for more marketing that would let more people know what the group is doing but also make it easier for people to follow what Project VISION is doing even if they can’t be at the monthly meeting.
An application is being prepared for an Americorps member who would work on marketing.
Every month, Prouty said, meeting minutes and a discussion of the work of the committees will be available, once the marketing work is up to speed. Also, he said the social media presence of Project VISION would increase.
Gamble said the VISION meeting in May was expected to finalize the update. The plan in January was to have everything complete by April but Gamble said the leadership wanted to give the committees a chance to meet again and discuss the proposals.
After the presentation of the proposed updates, a number of attendees made suggestions including greater youth engagement and ways to welcome new visitors into Project VISION.
Thursday’s meeting was the first at the group’s new monthly meeting site at Calvary Bible Church at 2 Meadow Lane. The group meetings for Project VISION are at noon the second Thursday of the month.
