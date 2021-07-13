There was no meeting of Project VISION this month but when the monthly gatherings resume in August, Commander Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, will be encouraging a return to in-person meetings.
Sheldon is the leader of VISION, a community-based organization created in response to the opiate epidemic in Rutland, but which has grown to address other needs and in other Rutland County towns. Although based out of the Rutland City police station, the membership and participation includes members of the medical community, state agencies, area nonprofits and residents who want to be involved in Rutland.
VISION meetings have generally seen strong attendance but after the state of emergency was declared in Vermont, the monthly meetings which had been taking place at the Calvary Bible Church, began to take place remotely.
For July, the monthly meeting of VISION, which meets on the second Thursday of the month, would have been last week, but Sheldon said the organization’s steering committee suggested skipping July’s meeting, indirectly because of COVID-19.
“With COVID restrictions going away for the most part and the governor (Phil Scott) reopening the state, it was felt that a lot of people may want to take some time and step away from a lot of the stuff they were doing to spend time outside with their family or take day trips or what have you. It was felt, maybe the month of July off. Say, ‘Hey, go enjoy your summer. Do it while you can in case something else happens and we have to go back to COVID restrictions,’” he said.
Mark Stockton, chairman of VISION, said another reason for skipping a month was that he and Sheldon are fairly new to their leadership positions.
“We wanted time to get our vision and game plan together so that’s what we’re doing for the month of July,” he said.
But while VISION meetings are skipping a month, Sheldon said when they resume in August, he hopes more people will come to Calvary and gather in person, although, he said he expects that meeting will be a hybrid that allows some participation through the web.
“You can’t have community sitting on the computer two miles from somebody else doing a virtual meeting. Community is about being together and working out problems together not simply sitting on a TV screen and watching each other. To me, getting back to in-person meetings, that is community,” he said.
Sheldon said using services that allowed the meetings to go on with attendees calling in from their homes and offices was a “Band-Aid” that kept VISION active, but couldn’t be a permanent replacement.
“A lot of things didn’t take place during the Zoom meetings that used to take place at VISION meetings. For instance, none of those conversations pre-meeting could take place. When we met at the church and at the Howe Center, people would show up a few minutes early and there were always conversations going on among the partners,” he said.
Sheldon said Scott Tucker, Wilmington’s town manager and the first Rutland City Police officer to lead VISION called it the “water cooler effect” and noted that meeting attendees would often hang around when the meeting was done to talk in a way that formed bonds which became useful to later VISION projects.
“Sometimes more gets accomplished in those pre-meeting and post-meeting conversations than actually takes place during the meeting,” he said.
Stockton put it simply, saying “in-person is more personal.”
“You can chat. It’s a person-to-person dialogue as opposed to switching from one person to another on the virtual. There’s nothing like being in person. … I think everybody after the past year will be kind of glad to get back to the in-person,” he said.
Stockton added the in-person “collaboration and communication has value.”
The second floor of the Rutland City police station is the VISION center which has provided a place for some community organizations to work or host meetings. Sheldon said four partners are using the space again and the conference space is also getting more interest.
“It’s definitely not as vibrant as it was but hopefully, it will start to come back now that July’s here and the governor has released a lot of the COVID (restrictions,)” he said.
Sheldon said he’s heard arguments that the remote meetings allowed some people to attend the monthly meetings who might have missed them otherwise. He said the steering committee will consider that as they decide the next steps for the meetings.
“We didn’t have problems with members showing up before. If I remember correctly from Scott Tucker, we were averaging from 60 to 85 people at every meeting in person,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
