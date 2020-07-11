Project VISION this week released a sort-of final version of its new strategic plan, which has been in the works since last year.
The plan reviewed is expected to be final with a few tweaks added Thursday including added emphasis on the goal of being inclusive.
Joe Kraus, chairman of Project VISION, called the plan a “wonderfully diverse and exciting document.”
“There are all sorts of new initiatives. I’m hoping you will be as excited hearing about the plan as the committees were putting it together,” he said.
VISION has had monthly meetings for years that started with a group session, broke into three subcommittees — policing, health and community improvement — before those committees reported back to the larger group.
Under the new plan, there are two committees, but each has four subcommittees.
The health committee includes:
— The non-opioid committee that has the goal of helping people who have a substance abuse problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. The plan says the concerns include those who have been abusing substances but who haven’t gotten treatment because they’re sheltering at home and addicts who have been in long-term recovery who may have relapsed because of their time in isolation
— The mentoring and youth engagement committee is charged with making young people in the area feel connected and encouraged to stay in Rutland. Their plan is to take advantage of systems already in place such as Mentor Connector.
— The homeless prevention committee was created in response to a perceived lack of housing especially for residents who are coming out of hospitalization or incarceration, young people and those with substance abuse and mental health issues. Their goal is to develop more housing.
— The food insecurity and stability committee also was influenced by COVID-19 as more people need assistance with obtaining food because of job losses. The plan is to increase awareness of the programs that already exist to serve that population.
— The Community Building and Neighborhood Engagement Committee combines the work of the previous policing committee and “building great neighborhoods.”
This committee includes:
— The youth engagement committee has a similar premise to the youth committee under the health umbrella. However, their proposal is to “engage youth where they are,” give them a voice and help them find jobs and positive recreation opportunities.
— The members of the neighborhood engagement committee want to held adults feel more connected to those who live in the surrounding area. What the members expect from their work is to connect neighbors who will then be more actively engaged and help each other resolve challenges.
— The “see a need, meet a need” committee was formed to “empower champions” who will respond to emerging issues. The goal is to respond more quickly and with less bureaucracy so problems can be resolved before complications or resignation sets in.
— The community policing committee has set a goal of “fair and impartial” policing and “to give voice to historically marginalized populations.”
Matt Prouty, head of Project VISION, told the members he would lead the focus area for this year of marketing and outreach. He said activities will include the addition of someone from AmeriCorps Vista, an increased presence on social media, and regular updates on community radio.
Project VISION was created almost eight years ago in response to an opiate crisis in the Rutland area. The early goal was specifically to assist the Northwest Neighborhood.
After a fatal shooting and the death of a woman in a car crash in which the driver was allegedly “huffing,” Project VISION members decided they wanted to update the strategic plan and goals to ensure they could continue with their mission of making “Rutland one of the healthiest, safest and happiest communities in America.”
