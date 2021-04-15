SUDBURY — Route 30 will be closed thorough June while a contractor replaces a pair of culverts with a single concrete box structure.
The public is invited to attend an informational meeting on May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Sudbury Town Office, located at 2759 Route 30. According to an Agency of Transportation fact sheet, masks and social distancing will be required at the meeting.
Ken Upmal, roadway design project manager for the AOT, said Thursday that the project itself is along the causeway through Lake Hortonia. There are two 60” side-by-side culverts there that have failed and will be replaced by a 4’ high, 15’ wide concrete box culvert.
He said the state will mark truck detours along Route 73, Route 22A, and Route 4A.
The state will be using its accelerated bridge construction procedures to get the project done as fast as possible, he said.
“I want them in there on June 1 and I want them out on June 30,” he said. “That road has to be opened back up by June 30, which is the Friday before the Fourth of July.”
The contractor, J. Hutchins Inc., has financial incentives to complete the project on time, Upmal said. There’s a bonus if it’s done early, and a penalty if completed late, though he didn’t have specifics on how much money was involved. An AOT fact-sheet for the project says it was awarded in December 2020 and is estimated at $653,732.
Upmal said town officials are in favor of how the project is being done. He added that people will wonder why the road is being fully closed. He said doing it any other way would make the project last through the summer and it was deemed this wasn’t cost-effective.
The road might be partially closed for periods before and after construction, allowing the contractor to prepare the site and finish off the project, according to the AOT fact-sheet.
Upmal said the hope for the project is to get it done in the early part of summer so as not to be overly disruptive to local businesses.
