KILLINGTON — The owner of a short-term rental property who has had a contentious relationship with town officials for the past two years says the enforcement actions taken against him are racially motivated.
Vincent Connolly, of Morrisville, owns 287 Estabrook Road, which he had been using as a short-term rental property. In 2018, the town accused him of violating its zoning ordinances by renting the home out to far more people than rules permitted. The three-bedroom home was legally allowed to sleep six people, while Connolly’s advertisements for it on Vacation Rentals By Owner were claiming it could hold 28 people. The town received complaints from neighbors about noise, parties there in excess of 30 people, fire safety and septic issues.
Connolly appealed the town’s zoning citations to the state Environmental Court, where they’re still being litigated, according to attorney Brooke Dingledine, of the Barre firm Valsangiacomo, Detora & McQuesten, who represents Connolly.
Dingledine said Tuesday that an Act 250 complaint was filed, but believes that matter is settled and is awaiting approval from the district Environmental Commission.
What’s happened more recently is that on Nov. 23, Preston Bristow, planner and zoning administrator, sent a notice of an intent to seek a health order against the property over alleged problems with the septic system.
Bristow said the town became aware of these allegations through the building coming up for sale. He filed for the health order so as to learn what was going on with the septic tank. A number of hearings were held, he said, and it was found that while the septic system is stressed it does not meet the criteria for having failed.
“The owner is in the process of applying for a replacement system, and the end result is, the Select Board took no action,” said Bristow.
Dingledine said that while she and her client support that decision, the entire process has been concerning. Connolly believes he’s been singled out by the town and been unfairly made the “poster child” for problem short-term rentals.
“So while yes we believe they made the right decision in the end, Mr. Connolly had to pay his septic fellow to come and testify, he had to pay his lawyer to come and try to represent him, which was quite difficult,” she said, adding that he’s also had trouble selling the place given its history with the town.
According to Dingledine, the matter with Act 250 has largely been resolved and Connolly can rent to up to eight people. She’s proposed a similar resolution in Environmental Court.
“We think everyone should walk away, because if not, then we’re going to have to go forward with doing more discovery now that we feel there’s been another selective enforcement situation with this health order,” she said.
Connolly stated in an email to the Herald that he’s owned the property, legally dubbed Killington Mountain House, for 13 years, but complaints didn’t begin until 2018 when he and his multi-racial family stayed there for a month during the summer. Connolly stated that his wife is Black, as is his father-in-law, and his children are mixed-race.
Connolly stated that the complaints originated from his neighbor, Whit Montgomery, who owns the Killington Group, a condominium rental company and serves as the town’s chief of police.
“Nothing had changed with my business except his newfound understanding of the color of my family’s skin,” stated Connolly.
Dingledine said that if the matters in Environmental Court continue, part of Connolly’s defense will be that the town has singled him out for discrimination. Initially, the burden of proof is on Connolly, but the timing of the complaints against him meets that requirement. It will then be on the town to show a non-discriminatory legitimate reason for taking the actions it has taken.
“And then the burden shifts back to us to prove that’s a pretext, that’s an excuse,” she said. “And so we don’t have any other direct evidence. We have heard murmurs in the crowd, we heard what we think was the n-word with “lover” after it, but we haven’t been able to shake loose anybody to actually say who said what, and so what are we left with? Kinda nothing, except to say, but look at these numbers, this is not right. Look at the relationship in time.”
Montgomery said Tuesday he’s not the only neighbor who had issues and made complaints, nor are his concerns motivated by race.
He noted that his comments to the Herald were made as a neighbor, not as police chief.
“It has nothing to do with race,” he said.
“As far as selective enforcement, I can’t speak for the town, it’s not the neighbors who took enforcement measures against their rental, it was the Town of Killington through a violation of zoning rules,” he said. “Other people are expected to follow zoning rules. Having 32 people in a three-bedroom permitted property and advertising for that is not in line with the rules and unfortunately what that does is brings other concerns, noise, traffic, potential concerns about septic capacity, so that’s what it was all related to.”
Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth said Wednesday that the town hasn’t singled out Connolly, and only took action when people complained about his property. He said the town first heard about an issue there as far back as 2012, as evidenced by a draft letter that was never sent owing to some outstanding questions about grandfather clauses.
Hagenbarth said the state left Connolly with the impression that his property pre-dated certain state regulations, however this wasn’t the case for town laws, as the Environmental Court has already ruled.
He said none of the towns’ actions have been racially motivated.
“We didn’t find out that his wife was a person of color until six or eight months after he claims we did,” said Hagenbarth. “When she came to a meeting was the first time I knew.”
He said the town has updated its zoning ordinances requiring short-term rental operators to register their property, which informs them of the rules and allows the town to contact the owner directly if there’s a problem. Enforcement has not been selective, he said, and that it’s likely more issues at other properties will be addressed in the future.
He said the town has incurred between $15,000 and $20,000 in legal costs, and he doesn’t see why taxpayers should bear that. According to Hagenbarth, the town has made an offer to settle the matter and has yet to hear back from Connolly or his attorney.
