MONTPELIER — The Fish & Wildlife Department plans to propose the biggest set of changes to the state’s fishing rules since 2005.
“We’ve made small changes over the years here and there,” said Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “We changed the bait fish regulations fairly recently, but it’s been a number of years since a comprehensive review and overhaul happened.”
Overall, the goal is to make the rules simpler and less variable from place to place, said Porter.
“I think there will be quite a bit of interest and support for doing this,” said Porter. “The details, of course, will be important, and we’re going to have rounds of public input before the regulations are changed to make sure both anglers and others have an opportunity to weigh in.”
To that end, an extra set of informal public hearings will be added to the normal rule-making process.
The hearings will take place remotely using Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 13 and 14. To join through a computer, go to bit.ly/1001Fish. The meeting ID number is 875 3486 5303. People can join by phone by calling (929) 436-2866 as well. The ID number is the same. Comments can be submitted by email to ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov or through regular mail to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, ATTN: Fishing Regulation Comments, 1 National Life Dr., Montpelier, VT 05620-3702. The department has detailed information on the proposed changes at its website, bit.ly/1001Rules.
Porter said the feedback from these meetings will be used to tweak the current draft proposal before it goes before the Fish & Wildlife Board and begins the official process of being adopted. There will be more public hearings and opportunity for public input, he said. If all goes smoothly, these would likely be adopted in the summer and take effect in January 2022.
“I think there will be general support for the idea that you’ll be able to fish most waters of the state if you’re doing catch and release using artificial flies and lures, and I think there will be some concern about the removal of particular regulations on certain water bodies,” said Porter, hence the added chances for public comment.
Chief Game Warden Col. Jason Batchelder said that the state’s game wardens have also been involved in the new rule making process, as they would also like simplicity and clarity in Vermont’s fishing laws.
“We felt that at a time when recruitment and retention of anglers was our big goal, we needed to make it a friendlier approach for people who, let’s say, drove up for the day from New Jersey and saw a nice body of water and said, ‘Hey, I want to catch a fish there,’ that should be something where they can just pull over, buy a license on their smartphone and throw a line in,” he said.
Batchelder said Vermont fishing laws are complex and violations can come with severe criminal penalties, meaning wardens have had to use broader discretion than what might be seen from other agencies.
“I think every warden has a story of a violation that ended up being a real severe penalty when it was probably a matter of either an old law or an infraction that mattered deeply at a time when there were tenfold the amount of anglers on the landscape and so the resource was in much more peril,” he said. “I think everybody recognizes, with some tweaks, we could have a much friendlier, less complex system where you don’t have to flip from page to page and have your local district warden on speed dial just so you can go fish the local pond.”
The proposed regulations came about after a year of work, said Bernie Pientka, fisheries biologist with the department. Pientka said all the changes proposed have taken the health of the fish population into account.
“We are not going to be posing major risks on biological resources, that’s a key thing in this whole process,” he said.
He said the ongoing fish monitoring activities in which the department engages will continue.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
