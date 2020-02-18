Cuts to social programs contemplated by Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget have some feeling worried.
Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, said the cuts are to programs designed specifically to lift people out of poverty and make them independent from state assistance.
“At a time when we are in an economic recovery, a lot of people have been left behind in that recovery,” she said.
Minter said she and others have testified before legislative committees about the proposed cuts. She said Scott’s budget would eliminate the Micro Business Development Program, which teaches people how to start their own small business.
Capstone administers many programs aimed at helping people in poverty. Minter said while many of its efforts are aimed at people in the middle of a crisis, others are more long-term and are geared at getting people in a better place financially.
“I am extremely concerned,” she said.
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC — Community Action, which serves Rutland and Bennington counties, had similar views. He said the proposed cuts in the state budget concern him far more than the ones the Trump administration has proposed on the federal level. He said President Donald Trump’s proposed budgets have called for deep cuts to social programs, but haven’t found much of a foothold with Congress. The state-level cuts are more concerning, as they have a greater likelihood of passing.
He said the state budget proposes cuts to the Reach Up program, which while not limited to single mothers, tends to enroll them the most. Donahue said the program teaches people job skills while giving them assistance. It has between 12 and 22 people in it via BROC.
“Their exit out of that program is gaining employment,” he said.
He said losing the micro-business program would be particularly unfortunate, as last year, between Rutland and Bennington counties, it created 11 new businesses and helped seven more expand.
“We are working with the Legislature almost every day to see these programs restored,” said Donahue.
House Rep. Peter J. Fagan, R-Rutland City, ranking member of the House Committee on Appropriations, said Tuesday no final decision on what cuts his committee recommends will be made for several more weeks. That said, the Micro Business Development Program is highly regarded by many. He said it’s created several businesses not only in Rutland but across Vermont.
The programs in question fall under the Department of Children and Families’ jurisdiction.
“We are faced with some significant budget pressures and had to make some tough decisions,” said DCF Public Information Officer Luciana DiRuocco.
She said the Micro-Business Development Program reflects a $293,339 cut to the budget.
Reach Up funds are being cut to fall in line with a decline in caseload, she said. That’s a $449,704 cut. There’s also a $187,952 cut in transportation associated with Reach Up. The budget also eliminates a contract with the Lund organization for Independence Place, a $288,000 reduction, however, those funds will be moved to the DCF Office of Economic Opportunity to expand Family Supportive Housing, which serves families across the state, finding them permanent housing and case management.
Disclosure: Publisher and Executive Editor Steven Pappas is chairman of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
