About 10 people carried picket signs Wednesday morning to protest a half-American flag and half-Confederate flag hanging outside an apartment building on Madison Street, leading to a heated exchange with a woman at the home who said the flag was hers.
The woman didn’t give her name and a man who was with her during the incident would not allow a reporter to knock on the door to ask her name or for a comment.
The woman repeatedly insisted she wasn’t racist but also refused to take the flag down.
“It’s not racist. It’s pride and it’s heritage so you’re wrong,” she said as the protesters amassed in front of her home.
The protest was organized by Dave Coppock, who told the woman why people were outside the house with signs.
“This flag was the symbol of the Confederacy. The Confederacy existed to maintain slavery. That was the point of the Confederacy ... to maintain and extend slavery into the Western territory, and that meant enslavement for Black Americans, forcing them into camps, splitting up their families, giving them no rights at all and keep treating them like property. That’s what that flag means, and that’s why we’re pissed off,” he said.
The protest was peaceful. It lasted less than 30 minutes and the protesters began to engage with the woman before they started picketing, remaining on the public sidewalk except for a few in the group who lived in the house.
One of the most vocal at the protest was Christopher Laro who said he was there because he knew there was a little Black girl who lived in the home and that she had to walk by the flag every day. Laro asked the woman repeatedly to take down the flag even for the day. Laro told the woman that if she was willing to remove the flag for one day, “you and I can hug, and we can make amends.”
“You’re hiding behind hatred, and you know it,” Laro said.
“I have no hatred of any race,” she responded.
The flag had defenders. One woman stopped her car as she was passing and yelled out the window, “I like your flag.”
Another woman, who would only say she was a neighbor and a friend, defended the woman and her flag, saying she should be allowed to continue displaying it because someone else in the house had put out a Pride flag. Pressed by the protesters to explain the connection, the woman said her friend was Catholic but didn’t ask for the Pride flag to come down.
Mary Feldman, who lives on the third floor of the house near the Pride flag, also made a plea to the woman.
“You’re my neighbor. I always say ‘hello’ to you. And that,” she said, indicating the flag. “... makes me feel unsafe. It makes all the people of color who understand the history feel unsafe.”
Feldman acknowledged that she had a recent confrontation with the woman. She said she felt a “lot of shame” because she had told the woman that if it was a Nazi flag instead of Confederate flag, she would have torn it down herself.
“I have shame because I didn’t stand up for something I believe in,” she said.
While there was no violence or threats, the conversation became heated between the protesters and those on the porch of the home at times. The woman’s friend yelled out, “All lives (expletive) matter, no matter what color, race or sex you are.”
Candy Jones, one of the protesters, responded that “all lives aren’t the ones at stake.”
“My life, as a White person, is not at stake, and it’s never in question. It’s not my life that’s been harassed and brutalized, it’s Black people’s lives,” she said.
After about 10 minutes, the woman went inside. Coppock told the group he thought they had made their point and the protest slowly broke up.
Laro said the people who put up the flag had taken it down at his request last year. During the protest, the woman told him that the flag had only been taken down for one night.
“George Floyd gets murdered, and it’s up every day now,” he said.
Shortly after Laro spoke, Ashley Adams, mother of the 10-year-old Black girl who lives in the house, pulled up outside the home and spoke to the protesters.
“Can I just say how much I love you guys right now,” she said.
When she brought her daughter downstairs, the protesters gave the child a round of applause.
