MONTPELIER — Protests are scheduled to take place Sunday in Montpelier and Rutland in response to the death of George Floyd, who died March 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis police. Floyd’s death has sparked numerous demonstrations across the country.
According to social media, on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. there will be a peaceful protest dubbed
“Honour Their Names,” hosted by Noel Riby-Williams and MaryAnn Songhurst, at the State House lawn from noon to 4 p.m.
“Together we want to raise awareness about what is going on in our country regarding police brutality against black people, while also holding a safe space to grieve the lives that have been lost and continue to be lost to this day,” reads part of the event description. Those who attend are asked to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The protest in Rutland, according to its Facebook page, is scheduled to be at Main Street Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It’s being organized by Castleton University student, Aris Sherwood, with the support of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP. The protest is being held to stand against racial injustice and inequality, according to its organizers. Those who attend are also asked to wear face coverings and keep at least six feet apart from others.
(1) comment
What a very large pile warm horse puckey. Does this "student" really believe that America has not been aware that occasionally individuals in authority go to far. Do you think that watching hoodlums and terrorists burn and loot our cities might have clued us in that there is a problem. What we need is more cops. More well trained cops. Public officials who have a backbone and when you are caught looting and destroying public and private property as a part of a mob action you are charged with terrorism, arson or a hate crime. You become libel for civil action by the victims of your crimes.
The cops involved in this recent incident have all been charged and some are very likely going to serve some serious time in prison. Rightly so. I don't think another "peaceful" demonstration is required.
