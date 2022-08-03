A “community resource specialist,” a civilian staff member who will help police with resolving non-criminal calls, has joined the Rutland City Police Department and he will be a familiar face to the department and city residents.
Matthew Prouty was with the police department for 22 years, joining in January 1999 and retiring in April 2021 as a commander. He became well-known in the community as the second leader of Project VISION, the handler of two K-9 units and a participant in “Dancing With the Rutland Stars.”
After leaving the department, Prouty was deployed overseas with the Vermont National Guard but he is now back with a Rutland law-enforcement agency, a position he held with the Rutland City Police and for three years with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Speaking to the Rutland Herald at 2 p.m. on Monday, Prouty said he had already responded to his first call in the new position.
“I want to get going on it,” he said.
Prouty said many of the calls that come to the department are not criminal in nature and may not require the level of skills or certification that sworn officers have. As a community resource specialist, Prouty said he sees himself as having a “problem solving” role.
“It’s more of how can we come to a resolution in a neighborhood where we’re solving some type of dispute through mediation. Maybe there’s some underlying conditions, maybe it’s a mental health situation. Maybe it’s just, there are all those resources that are out there (and) there’s folks that are struggling who end up coming into the purview of the police department, that we can insert ourselves and say, ‘Hey, let me connect you with the person that can help you,’” he said.
Prouty said he expects to be working with Alecia Armstrong, a crisis clinician embedded with the RCPD in cooperation with the Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health, because he believes there may be times when the best response to a situation may not be clear. He said he expects there will be an ongoing assessment of the resources available and people who may not know what help is available or may not know how to access what’s there.
“I think it’s going to be this continuing process of connecting the providers – ‘Hey, what programs do you offer?’ — and then how to get that translated out to the street,” he said.
Prouty said he got the opportunity to be considered for the new position while literally just walking down the street. He saw Chief Brian Kilcullen, who had borrowed an electric bicycle from the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, and the two started talking.
Kilcullen said on Monday that even before he and Prouty talked about the position, Prouty’s name had come up as a person who had the qualities and experience that would suit the role of community resource specialist. Commander Greg Sheldon, who is Prouty’s successor as the leader of VISION, checked into whether there were obstacles to Prouty coming back from retirement but Sheldon learned it was possible.
Kilcullen said when he ran into Prouty on Kingsley Avenue, he put out the suggestion.
The position is already in the current police budget. Kilcullen said he had asked Mayor David Allaire to consider two positions but Allaire suggested starting with one staff member to test it out.
Kilcullen said he hoped that bringing on someone with Prouty’s experience will allow an opportunity to prove the worth of the civilian position faster than it might have happened otherwise.
The community resource specialist is expected to be able to help people who have disputes or concerns that don’t require a sworn officer but the specialist is also expected to help a department that, like other departments in Vermont and across the country, has struggled to find new recruits.
Kilcullen said he believes the specialist will “provide for better outcomes.”
“We’re not unlike a medical facility. We’re constantly triaging. So when we have a serious criminal offense in process, that (situation) takes precedence over some of the less potentially volatile situations for us to respond to. The focus of this position will be to spend the time necessary to provide for the best possible outcome,” he said.
Sheldon noted that VISION includes partners who provide services like health care, addiction treatment and mental health support. As they become more familiar with the specialist, Sheldon said they may be able to use that resource in a way that “maybe instead of responding to a call, eliminates that call.”
“VISION’s whole purpose is collaboration to reduce the barriers between our partners but also to reduce the barriers to help their clients get the resources they need so I see Matt helping us with that,” he said.
Prouty said he anticipates that he will be assigned to respond to appropriate situations in several ways. He said the dispatchers at the Rutland City police station will learn to assign some non-criminal cases to him and some of the social service providers in the area, when they get familiar with his position, may directly request his intervention.
“That third input I anticipate will just be me out there doing my thing and connecting with people where they’re at, right? So if I see somebody that looks like they could use some services, based on whatever the situation is, I can call in the dispatch and ask them to start me a case and I’m going to go connect with somebody, proactively, and then go from there,” he said.
Prouty said there’s a lot of nuance when responding to a call from the public for assistance.
“Nothing is ever, this side’s criminal, this side’s civil, right? It’s easy to say but I think we’re going to find it’s going to be a mixed bag. I believe (in) my role, there may be a criminal component but I’ll be assisting the officers with all of these other parts of the individuals’ lives to help come to a positive outcome that really doesn’t have anything to do with the criminal case, on its merits, but has a lot to do with how we got there,” he said.
Prouty added that it’s “always awesome when you build something” as the Rutland City Police Department did with VISION.
“That work is very exciting so I’m excited about that, probably the most. To watch a process where one and one equals three or four is really cool,” he said.
Kilcullen, Prouty and Sheldon all said they were optimistic that the specialist position would prove useful and that Prouty’s efforts would provide the evidence needed to ask the city in the next budget to expand to include other specialist positions.
“We can be a place where people come to say, ‘Boy, what’s happening in Rutland is special. How can we do that in our community?’ Then we learn from other communities and (we’re in) that constant state of re-evaluating what can we do better. We’re in an interesting time in policing. Hopefully, history looks back on this and says, ‘Hey, they did it right,’” Prouty said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.