The public will have the chance to weigh in on regulating the home improvement contractor industry.
In January, the Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation released an assessment on how to regulate the industry with minimal impact to the market itself. A hearing was held in Burlington on Tuesday. One is set for Dec. 4 in Springfield at Selectmen’s Hall, 96 Main St. Another is in Newport on Dec. 11 at the City of Newport Municipal Offices, Council Meeting Room, at 222 Main St. Both are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.