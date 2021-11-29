MONTPELIER — Vermonters will have several chances to comment on a draft of the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan.
There will be five in-person meetings in December, held around the state, while there will be two remote options available as well.
The online meetings are Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They’re being held via Zoom. Registration is required, which can be done online at bit.ly/1126CEP, where the draft plan and more information is available.
The public can email PSD.ComprehensiveEnergyPlan@vermont.gov to send comments to the Department of Public Service. Comments can also be mailed to CEP 2022 Public Comments c/o Vermont Department of Public Service, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-2601.
The in-person sessions are as follows:
Sunday: St. Johnsbury Academy, Morse Center for the Arts/Stuart Black Box Theatre, 55 Fairbanks Drive, St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday: Randolph Campus of Vermont Technical College, Judd Hall, 113 Judd Drive, Randolph, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 8, Rutland Free Library, Fox Room, 10 Court St., Rutland, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9: Brattleboro Campus of Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, 41 Harmony Place, Brattleboro, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 12: Williston Campus of Vermont Technical College, 141 Lawrence Place, Williston, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
