Those who want to discuss the 2018 deer-hunting season with fellow hunters and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will have six chances to do so in the coming weeks. The hearings will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the following dates and locations.
- Rutland, March 25, Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road.
- Montpelier, March 27, Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive.
- St. Albans, March 28, St. Albans Town Education Center, 169 South Main St.
- Bennington, April 1, Mount Anthony Union High School, 301 Park St.
- Orleans, April 2, Lake Region Union High School, 317 Lake Region Road.
- Springfield, April 4, Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road.
