BRANDON — The public hearing date for a proposed 15-megawatt solar project off Carver Street has been scheduled.
The Public Utility Commission announced that a hearing for the Davenport Solar LLC project will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Brandon Town Hall, 49 Center St. The Vermont Department of Public Service will host an informational session at the same spot beginning at 6 p.m.
A site visit is also scheduled for 3 p.m. that day. More information on the site visit will be posted on the calendar on the PUC’s website, https://puc.vermont.gov/calendar.
The project was first announced about a year ago, but it wasn’t until October that developers filed for a certificate of public good with the PUC. Davenport Solar LLC is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resource, a company based in Juno Beach, Florida. The project was first proposed by Ranger Solar, which was bought by NextEra.
According to filings made by Davenport Solar LLC with the PUC, the project will produce 26,000 megawatt-hours of energy per year. It’s got a 20-year power purchase agreement with United Illuminating Co. and the Connecticut Light and Power Co., which does business as Eversource Energy. Developers claim the project fits in well with the area it’s proposed for and will have positive economic benefits to the area.
A pre-hearing conference was held in Montpelier on Dec. 11, according to filings. Transcripts show that discussions between the parties, mostly state agencies and the developer, revolved around scheduling future hearings and filing deadlines.
Some of the elements in the schedule include:
- By Dec. 31, Davenport must file any supplementary testimony and its final 2018 Rare, Threatened, and Endangered Species Survey Report.
- Jan. 17 is the deadline for any motions to intervene. Jan. 22 is the deadline for responses to those motions.
- The months between January and April are devoted to the discovery phase.
According to the memorandum from the Dec. 11 hearing, if no one contests the project there will be an evidentiary hearing held sometime during the week of April 22, with an exact day to be determined. May 14 will be the deadline Davenport has to file proposed findings, an order and a certificate of public good. If a party does contest the case, then filing deadlines and the like are scheduled into August.
People can follow the case and most others the PUC is reviewing by visiting the PUC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.