BRANDON — Preliminary drafts of the Otter Valley school district budget show spending up by 2.48%, but what that means for taxes won’t be known for a few months, according to district officials.
A public information session about the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Otter Valley Union High School library, said Jeanne Collins, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, which oversees the Otter Valley Unified Union School District.
Collins said the district board of directors was shown an early presentation of the budget Wednesday. The board can adopt it as soon as Jan. 8, but has until Jan. 15 to do so in time for Town Meeting Day.
“At this early level, the only thing we feel confident about is that we’re proposing a budget-to-budget increase of 2.48%, or $495,000, which increases staffing at Otter Valley (Union High School) and support staffing at Neshobe (Elementary School), and decreases staff at Otter Creek Academy,” Collins said Thursday. “Otherwise, it’s level staffing.”
She said Otter Creek Academy will see a 23% dip in the number of students, most of whom are aging up to attend other schools in the district. The academy will lose one teaching position, she said, more than likely through attrition.
“The budget is requesting a new student behavioral support professional for Neshobe, that’s a new position. It’s not a certified position, it’s a support position,” she said.
Otter Valley Union High School will also see minor staff increases.
“I don’t think there’s anything here that’s going to make anyone really angry,” she said.
The budget passed by voters for the current year was for $19,935,847.
“Another thing we pointed out last night is 83% of the Otter Valley budget directly supports students through instruction, student support services, instructional staff support, facilities and transportation,” said Collins.
She said the district is waiting on several figures from the Department of Taxes. Without them, it’s not possible to accurately guess the impact on taxes. Collins said in the past, early estimates have been off by several cents.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.