MONTPELIER — The committee overseeing the search for a short-term interim chancellor for the Vermont State College System is inviting the public to comment on the selection process via web conference.
The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom on Tuesday at 1 p.m. People can login information at the following link: bit.ly/0622chancellor. Those who can’t make the meeting can also fill out a survey located at bit.ly/0622survey
The meeting will be held as if it were the public comment section of a regular VSCS Board of Trustees meeting, stated board chairman J. Churchill Hindes in a release.
The current interim chancellor is Sophie Zdatny, who was appointed to the post by the board after the resignation of former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding. He left after his recommendations to close three VSCS campuses — both Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, and the Vermont Technical Center campus in Randolph — were met with significant backlash from the public as well as legislative leaders.
Spaulding said the closures would be necessary for the entire system, which has been struggling financially for years, to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
