The Public Utility Commission came down on the side of a solar developer facing questions about whether it violated its permit when it began building two solar fields off Cold River Road last winter.
Otter Creek Solar had been granted “certificates of public good” (CPG) for two solar fields, one for 4.9 megawatts, and another for 2.2 megawatts. Both would be built next to one another on the Cold River Road site. When site preparation work began last winter, an environmental watchdog group, Vermonters for a Clean Environment, filed a comment with the PUC alleging the CPGs were being violated because the sites were being accessed from Cold River Road, not Windcrest Road as it was noted in the CPG.
The Department of Public Service (DPS), which represents the public in matters before the PUC, conducted an investigation, then recommended the PUC open its own investigation into whether the two projects were really one, given that site access was used to differentiate them.
The Public Utility Commission (PUC) filed its decision on Dec. 4, saying it was adopting a hearing officers’ recommendations.
Part of Otter Creek’s defense was that there’s a distinction between site preparation and construction, and that the site preparation work Otter Creek didn’t violate the CPG given how the document was worded.
“We agree with the hearing officer that this result is compelled by the CPGs’ separate identification of ‘site preparation’ and ‘construction’ in several conditions throughout the CPGs and the lack of the words ‘site preparation’ in Condition 1,” reads the PUC’s decision. “We also agree that (Otter Creek Solar) was the unintended beneficiary of a drafting oversight — an oversight that will be corrected going forward when the Commission issues CPGs under Section 248.”
Section 248 is part of Act 250, the state’s land use law, from which the PUC derives its authority.
The PUC made a point to say the wording issue is with the CPGs, not with what’s in the Section 248 rules.
It notes that this decision is only with regard to whether the facilities are separate and doesn’t address whether Otter Creek Solar should have sought an amendment to its CPGs when it altered how it would access the site.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.