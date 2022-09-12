There were wet noses and wagging tales as far as the eye could see at Green Mountain Pug Rescue’s annual “Pug Social” on Saturday at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
This year, pug lovers and board members celebrated the organization’s 20th year in operation with a “Roaring 20s” theme.
“(Green Mountain Pug Rescue) works remotely — through email, through phone — so it's a way to really come together and just celebrate these little dogs, and especially our alumni. I mean, it's like a little reunion every year,” said Green Mountain Pug Rescue President Kelli Mazzella.
Serving Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and northeast New York, Green Mountain Pug Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving pugs and placing them in adoptive homes.
According to Mazzella, the Pug Social is their biggest fundraiser of the year with proceeds going back into the care the organization provides the dogs.
Judy Douglas, a founding member of the organization and the foster and transport coordinator for the board of directors, said the day was a great way to celebrate 20 years of hard work by all those involved.
“It's amazing to me because I can't believe we've been around this long. I remember the first years like they were yesterday, and how much work it was. We fought hard to get our name out there,” Douglas said. “We're known as one of the best rescues and the most honest — we do the most for the dog.”
Event attendees were invited to enter their pups in a series of contests throughout the day, celebrating everything pug-related, with categories like Best Kisser, Curliest Tail and The Great Pug Races. In addition, the event also hosted a silent auction, various raffles, an art exhibit, a pet photo booth and eight vendors selling everything from pug costumes to pug gift baskets.
Sue Leahey, a vendor at the event selling pug-themed artwork, brought her pugs with her and said her favorite part of the day was finding some outfits for her pups.
“We look forward to this every year (because) we just love pugs,” Leahey said. “I know people who come here from all around. We have a friend who came all the way from Maine (to be) here. Pug lovers are a special breed.”
After a difficult last few years with the pandemic, Mazzella said she’s proud of the organization’s strength and is grateful for the many volunteers and foster families that make their work possible.
“I love all dogs and animals, but there's just something about the pug. They are little dogs with big personalities, but it's also their owners — they have nothing but support. I don't know of any other dog breeds that come together like this for all these events,” she said.
