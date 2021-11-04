CASTLETON — While a federal agency has served a citation to the owner of a slate quarry over an incident in July that saw large boulders falling into a residential neighborhood, it’s not clear what the outcome will be going forward.
The citation is against Dave Camara, listed owner of the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Company. It was issued on July 21, 2021, by the U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration.
According to the brief narrative accompanying the citation, on July 16 at approximately noon, a blast went off along the east face of the quarry, facing west, “... which sent fly-rock up and over a waste pile and into the neighborhood and houses beyond. The drill holes at the site had tapped into ‘old workings/tunnels’ created by previous mining done decades before, and was not taken into account as a loose area/void that would appear in the blast. The property line for the mine and closest home was less than 100 yards from the blasting site, and the property was littered with stone that had been thrown from the blast.”
According to the narrative, the mine operators failed to take appropriate measures to control the blasting area, given what was known about the site and its proximity to homes.
“In the event a miner, or a nearby resident, were to be struck by fly-rock from a blast, a fatal injury would be expected,” it reads.
The document was given to Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello, who shared it with the Herald.
Calls and emails to the Mine Safety and Health Administration were not returned. Attempts to reach Camara have not been successful.
Jayne Nicklaw, whose property had rocks falling onto it in July after a blast at the quarry, said she only learned of the citation through a recent television news report.
“This is absolutely crazy,” said Nicklaw on Thursday. She said it isn’t fair to have to be dealing with this, especially when state and local authorities appear to have no legal ability to do anything.
July wasn’t the first time the Nicklaws have had fly-rocks fall near them. It’s happened twice before in the past 18 years.
“I was out push-mowing the lawn and the bag was full so I shut it off, and I was going to get the wheelbarrow and, I heard the horn go off, the blasting horn, and then a little bit after, the explosion happened,” Larry Nicklaw, Jayne’s husband, told the Herald in July. “And a few seconds after the explosion I could hear some rocks whizzing. I looked over on the lawn, there was a big chunk that blew apart. Part of it lodged into the fence. But throughout that time I could hear the rocks whizzing above my head.”
Jayne Nicklaw said there have been other issues with the quarry, but little is done about it.
“The police should be able to protect us, or the state or the federal government; somebody should have jurisdiction over these people,” she said.
Greg Boulbol, general counsel for the state Natural Resources Board, said slate quarries aren’t regulated under Act 250. The NRB was not made aware of the federal citation.
State Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, said on Thursday that she’s been in contact with the Nicklaws and feels it may be time to look at Act 250 with regard to slate quarries.
She said she’s concerned that this is taking place near residential neighborhoods.
