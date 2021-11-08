CASTLETON — The state has revoked an explosives license for a local slate quarry proprietor several months after “fly-rocks” from a blast landed in a residential neighborhood.
The state Department of Public Safety made the announcement on Wednesday. A news release was issued Monday.
“Based on the July 16 blasting operation, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling determined that the quarry’s proprietor, David Camara Jr., does not meet the standard to handle and use explosives safely, and accordingly the commissioner revoked Mr. Camara Jr.’s explosives license,” states the DPS release.
Dave Camara, the listed owner of the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Company, was informed of the letter dated Oct. 29.
According to Schirling’s letter, investigators on the July incident, “observed several large pieces of slate embedded in the grass and multiple smaller pieces of slate distributed throughout the resident’s yard and garden. One rock was embedded into the fencing of a dog pen. Another residence suffered similar damage. A third residence located on Mary Lane, a residential area east of Blissville Road, also suffered damage. Rocks from the blast flew onto a Mary Lane home damaging its roof and a second-floor ceiling. Of note, a roughly twenty-five-pound rock was located a good distance from the blast area. Luckily no one was injured.”
According to the letter, Camara admitted fault to investigators. The letter also mentioned the federal citation.
Schirling stated that Vermont law allows him to issue explosive licenses to applicants who meet certain criteria.
“Given your July 16, 2021, blasting operation and the ensuing damage to nearby residential homes, you have demonstrated a risk to public safety, and I no longer find you competent to handle and use explosives safely,” wrote Schirling.
Camara has 15 days to appeal the decision by requesting a hearing. He also can contact DPS about the steps he’ll have to follow to get his explosives license back.
Last week, it was reported that on July 21, the U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration served a citation to Camara. According to the citation, on July 16, there was a blast in the middle of the day that threw rocks over a waste pile and into a residential neighborhood.
“The drill holes at the site had tapped into ‘old workings/tunnels’ created by previous mining done decades before, and was not taken into account as a loose area/void that would appear in the blast. The property line for the mine and closest home was less than 100 yards from the blasting site, and the property was littered with stone that had been thrown from the blast,” reads the narrative accompanying the citation.
The document contained no information with regard to a penalty.
In July, Jayne Nicklaw and Larry Nicklaw spoke to reporters about living near the quarry. According to the Nicklaws, their neighborhood has been peppered with fly-rock several times since 2003 and each time they’ve reported it to authorities, to no avail.
According to the federal citation, the fly-rock posed a serious risk to people’s lives.
The last incident was investigated by DPS, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Vermont State Police, and Castleton Police. According to DPS, residents living near the quarry weren’t given adequate notice of the blasting, no blast mat was used, and that flying rocks damaged a home.
Jayne Nicklaw said Monday that she had not been made aware of this action until the Herald contacted her. She had been led to believe there was little regulators could do.
Though she was pleased to hear action had been taken, she said investigations and actions have stalled out in the past. She said she’s also had trouble getting copies of police reports and other documents. She said fly-rocks have landed on her property at least four times since the early 2000s.
