Those looking for work in the renewable energy sector have a new way of getting hooked up with an employer.
Renewable Energy Vermont has rolled out a Clean Energy Résumé Bank where those looking for work can post their credentials and hopefully court an employer in the renewable energy field.
The bank can be found at revermont.org/jobs/ where Renewable Energy Vermont also has job openings posted by companies.
“We have a jobs board that is ongoing where renewable energy companies post positions that are open, for-profit and nonprofit companies post all sorts of different jobs, so that’s a great resource for people looking to get into the sector,” said Lisa Cline, representative for Renewable Energy Vermont.
Even before the pandemic, Vermont was looking at a low unemployment rate. According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for March was 2.9%, down from 3% in February, but above the 2.6% rate in March 2020.
“We’ve heard from lots of our folks that there’s jobs they’re not able to fill because they can’t find the right people, so we wanted to facilitate that process of matching jobs seekers with employers,” said Cline.
Many companies that work with Renewable Energy Vermont tell it they’re having difficulty finding people to install heat pumps. Electrician jobs are also hard to fill, as well as HVAC positions. Cline said the sector as a whole is looking for anyone from engineers to people in sales and marketing.
Kyle Thweatt, a spokesman for the Department of Labor, said Thursday that the DOL recommends to employers and those seeking work to post their job openings and résumés to many different places.
“What we’re finding is that, in this world that we’re in right now, only having your jobs on your website or only having your jobs in one place, only doing one thing isn’t going to get you what you want, which is people to apply,” he said.
There isn’t much data readily available about how effective one type of job listing service is over another, he said, but it’s thought that services specific to an industry are more helpful.
“If a job seeker has a particular interest in a specific industry or field, it would be logical for them to gravitate toward a resource that highlights jobs in that field,” stated Thweatt. “With that said, like employers looking for workers, job seekers are likely utilizing any and all resources as a part of their job search, both those with general or industry specific opportunities.”
He said the department recommends employers use all modes available to them to get their labor needs advertised.
“Any resources that are highlighting job openings and provide employers with further reach would be of value, as it only increases the likelihood of connecting with a job seeker,” he stated. “VDOL offers a number of free resources for Vermont employers to promote their opportunities, Vermont JobLink among them.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.