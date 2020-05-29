BURLINGTON — After a barn cat was infected by rabies in the town of Addison, state health officials are reminding people to take precautions.
According to Vermont Department of Health, people should keep their distance from wild animals in general, but should also have their pets, including barn cats, vaccinated as state law requires.
“When cats are allowed to roam, they can become infected, and then have the potential to transmit rabies to other domestic animals and people off the property,” stated Public Health Veterinarian Natalie Kwit in a news release. “By vaccinating these cats, we can prevent this spread.”
The cat in Addison was euthanized, which is a requirement for the rabies test. According to the department, one person is being treated to prevent rabies because of the incident.
The DOH recommends that people who are bitten by an animal wash the wound with soap and water, and contact their medical provider. If a pet or livestock comes into contact with an animal suspected of having rabies, the owner should call a veterinarian.
People can report animals suspected of having rabies to the state Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES.
According to the DOH, rabies is a virus spread by bites from infected animals. It can only be passed when the virus gets into a bite wound, open cut or into a mucous membrane such as the mouth or eyes. People can not get rabies from just touching an animal or coming into contact with its urine, blood or feces.
The DOH recommends not letting pets roam, as this is the most common way they come into contact with infected wild animals.
Visit the DOH website at healthvermont.gov/rabies for more information about rabies.
