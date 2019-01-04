BRANDON — School officials should know by early next week what steps they’ll have to take to manage high levels of radon discovered at Neshobe Elementary School prior to the Christmas break.
There’s no immediate danger to students, said Michelle Thompson, a public health industrial hygienist with the Vermont Department of Health.
Radon is a naturally occurring, colorless, odorless, radioactive gas, said Thompson. According to the Department of Health website, there is no health risk associated with brief exposure, but prolonged contact has been linked to a higher risk of lung cancer.
Jeanne Collins, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent, said Friday that the Department of Health reached out to the school before the Christmas break and offered to test the school for radon. The school agreed and got preliminary results the day before Christmas vacation started.
Collins said parents were notified of the issue that day, and the decision was made to do further testing during the break. She said those results were recently returned and showed the radon levels had lowered in some areas and remained the same or gone slightly higher in others.
The school will work with a radon expert during the weekend to determine what needs to be done for a long-term solution, Collins said. In the meantime, temporary measures such as opening windows and not using a certain room with no windows are being implemented.
Collins said she’s been informed by the Department of Health that there is no immediate risk to students. Classes haven’t been cancelled, but Collins said the school isn’t going to wait to solve the issue.
Collins said 11 spots on the school’s campus had elevated radon levels. The library in the main building had one, the others were in the Forest Dale building.
Radon is produced by decaying uranium found within Earth’s crust, Thompson said. It rises through the ground and into buildings through their foundations. With houses, a common solution is to run a pipe into the ground to draw the radon up then use a ventilator or fan to blow it out. She’s not sure how this would work in a large building such as a school.
Collins said she’s likewise not well-versed in radon remediation methods and couldn’t speculate as to how much a permanent fix might cost, but will have a better idea early next week.
She said the school is working to keep parents informed through letters sent home with kids and its Facebook page.
