BRANDON — Neshobe Elementary School will use the February break to fix its radon problem, according to the school district superintendent.
In the fall, Neshobe Elementary signed up to be tested, for free, for the presence of radon, by the Vermont Department of Health. The results showed elevated levels of radon in the school library, and the Forest Dale building. Michelle Thompson, a public health industrial hygienist with the Department of Health, said in January there was no immediate danger to students.
Jeanne Collins, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, said Monday that over the course of this week work will be done on both buildings so that radon gas won’t build up inside them. All told, it will cost around $12,000. She said money in the building maintenance fund will be reprioritized to cover the cost. The bulk of the work will be adding a “layer” beneath the Forest Dale building to vent the gas out and away from the building rather than letting it seep up through the floor.
Radon is produced by the decay of uranium inside the planet’s crust, according to the Department of Health.
Collins said Monday that all schools within the Otter Valley Union Unified School District will be tested for radon.
“Once mitigation is complete, best practice is to test every five years and we will plan to do that,” she said in an email. “In addition we plan to test all schools through the Vermont Department of Health’s radon testing program. Unfortunately, there is a list for this testing and it may be next year before that occurs. Therefore we will purchase test kits to do this spring.”
Each kit, she said, costs about $200. There are six schools within the OVUUSD.
After the radon tests in the fall came back, the school took some initial steps to protect students, though it didn’t have to cancel classes. The school district, “... immediately put out a bid for mitigation of the radon testing, while also running the ventilators 24 hours a day and opening windows for fresh air when school was in session,” said Collins in an email. Staff and students were moved out of rooms that had no windows, while an exhaust fan was installed in the Forest Dale building’s crawl space.
According to the Department of Health, brief exposure to radon isn’t a problem, but prolonged contact has been linked to lung cancer.
Collins said she feels the district acted quickly and communicated well with parents.
The Health Department recommends radon testing be done on homes every five years, and after any renovation work that impacts the home's heating and ventilation systems, or disturbs the building’s foundation and underlying bedrock. Free testing kits are available by calling 1-800-439-8550 or emailing radon@vermont.gov with your name, mailing and physical address, and a home phone number.
