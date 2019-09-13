On Thursday evening, hundreds of students, teachers, parents and staff gathered in the Rutland High School lunch room to honor the school’s partnerships with other schools across the globe.
Several dozen students from Pont-de-Suert in the Catalan region of Spain and Grafing, Germany, joined their Skype-pals turned “siblings” to celebrate the foreign exchange program that brought Rutlanders to Europe, and Europeans to Vermont.
“It’s a great program,” said RHS principal Bill Olsen as he beamed at the intermingling European and American students.
For the past several years, RHS teachers Stephanie Marsh and World language department chair Patricia Alonso have coordinated internet Skype conversations with students from RHS and students from Pont de Suert and Grafing to get to know one another in anticipation for June, when RHS students travel overseas to stay with host families and their students, study at their local community schools, and study their cultures for over two weeks.
In September, the schools switch over and send their German and Catalan students to RHS, to live with their new friend and their families, and see what its like to live in Rutland, Vermont.
“I went to see them for the first time six years ago,” Alonso said of Institute of Pont de Suert in the Pyrenees mountains. “These people are people of the mountain…they’re not mountain people. They see everything through a different lens (than people from Madrid or Barcelona).”
Since the connection was made, Alonso said multiple children in families look forward to sending their children to Rutland, and Rutland has sent over 100 students over to Spain.
“The interest in this program has grown,” Alonso said. “Even though the population of the school has decreased."
Senior Maya Sobel plans to travel to Pont de Suert in June, and welcomed her new “sister” junior Nadia Diaz this September.
“It’s a really good experience,” Diaz said. “Everything here is like in the films.”
Diaz said she plans to introduce her new classmates to Catalonian sports, and one of her biggest takeaways staying with the Sobel family was discovering some of her new favorite foods.
“Pancakes, mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, and bagels,” Diaz said laughing. “I will miss everything here.”
Sobel shares her sister’s love for culinary adventure, and though she’s anxious to perfect her Catalonian pronunciation, she’s also eager to try traditional Catalonian foods like paella, Catalonian tortillas, omelets, and patatas.
“I’m really excited to see cultural things,” Sobel said. “She was telling me about flamenco dancing. I want to try that.”
Though conversations about collaboration have been going on for five years, Marsh said the German program is now successfully entering their second year of student exchange, after German school administrators reached out to principals all over the US hoping for collaboration.
And Marsh answered the call.
“We had students meet every Wednesday and come up with current events topics to talk about— sports, politics, whatever was happening in the world through Skype,” Marsh said. “It was 8am our time and 3pm their time.”
Despite some language barriers and the shock of entering a new culture, Marsh said the students continued to surpass her expectations, proving both resilient and open to embracing a new family, a new school, and a new way of life.
When the students from each side go over, they also compile a research project to present to their new classmates about their culture, something they’re interested in, or current events, including the cultural and social effects of civil war monuments and immigration, the latter of which has been a prominent topic of discussion shared by Germans and Americans as of late and provided a topic for a group research project.
RHS junior Allie Reed said she was nervous about traveling to Grafing this past June—her first time leaving the United States— but was surprised to find Germany filled with warm people ready to welcome her to Grafing.
"It really felt like a family as soon as I got there,” Reed said. “(And we had) Ice cream every day.” Reed said.
Reed said her “family” sent her a Rummy game set in the mail after she left to return to the states, and kept the connection alive in her heart, and hopes to spend a semester in Germany and considering spending her entire last year there as well.
For her “sister," German Sophomore Sophie Rinderknecht, her personal project was about one German industry she remained especially proud of: BMW.
“Everything is bigger here (in America),” Rinderknecht said. “We have shorter lessons, and many more subjects (in Germany).”
Marsh said the program is enjoying immense success, and already has a full roster of 40 applications for next year’s trip, and hopes to explore the possibility of one day bringing students to Vietnam, Cambodia, and India.
“At first when she came, we were like good friends,” Sobel said of Diaz. “We were really talkative and had to use Google translate a lot…It’s only been three days, but we’re like sisters now.”
While the students are here in Vermont, for however brief a time, Alonso and Marsh said the students’ new “siblings” will get to see as much as possible.
“They’re going to the Tunbridge fair on Sunday,” Alonso said. “how much more Vermont does it get?"
