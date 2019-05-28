With rainfall totals several inches higher than normal this spring, loggers and others in the timber industry are behind on their work.
“It’s not good,” said Kenneth Gagnon, co-owner of Gagnon Lumber, the Pittsford sawmill. “This is a tough time of year, and this year has been extremely slow with the wet weather we’ve had.”
Gagnon said his business contracts with local loggers, and owns some of its own land for timber harvesting. He said he and others in the mill business like to have several weeks worth of wood on hand to keep the saws running through periods of low-supply, but with loggers unable to harvest, that backlog is dwindling.
He said most sawmills and the like will use winter to stock up on logs, since wet springs aren’t new in Vermont. This, however, is a wetter season than others. Gagnon said he’s about a month behind where he would normally be in terms of harvesting.
Robert Haynes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, said that between April 1 and May 23, more than half the days showed measurable amounts of precipitation.
Between Jan. 1 and Monday, the Burlington area had recorded 16.11 inches of rainfall, which Haynes said is 4.25 inches above average. Measurements for Rutland, he said, aren’t as robust, but what data the National Weather Service does have shows the month of April with two to three more inches of rain than average.
Haynes said the data reflects a small trend of shorter, warmer winters and wetter springs.
Moving logging equipment through wet, woodland soil is not only difficult, but it damages the land itself, said Nate McKeen, chief of park operations for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, which manages several timber harvesting operations on state-owned land.
Wheeled vehicles such as skidders and trucks leave deep ruts in weather like this, he said, causing problems with water runoff into river and streams.
Vermont is a fairly wet state, said McKeen. Most loggers do much of their work in winter when the ground is frozen, and a few weeks in the spring where it’s not advisable to cut isn’t unusual. Also, it depends on where one is working, he said, as some areas tend to be drier than others.
McKeen said he and others have noticed a general trend of wetter falls and springs with warmer, short winters.
Gagnon said it can take two or three days of clear weather for the woods to dry out enough to work in. He said if his stockpiles get too low, he may reduce the number of days per week he’s sawing logs. As for loggers, he said, many will likely seek other types of work for the time being, such as excavating. The trouble with that, he said, is it’s often hard for a small business to rapidly shift from one type of job to another, so a logger working excavation might have trouble switching to take advantage of a good stretch of weather.
He expects people in firewood business will likewise have a challenge this season, as wood needs time to dry out before it’s burned in stoves.
