Heavy rain followed by freezing temperatures has Rutland City and some surrounding towns grappling with flooding and ice jams from Otter Creek.
As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service had posted a flood warning for Otter Creek in the Rutland area which is expected to end at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. It rained steadily during the day Thursday, then got cold overnight.
The city has seen hundreds of flooded basements, said Jeff Wennberg, Rutland City commissioner of Public Works. “We had all that snow covering up catch basins,” he said.
Flooding and in some places burst water lines have been issues.
“Circumstances were about as miserable as you could possibly imagine,” Wennberg said.
As of Friday, there was water on Maple Street and North Main Street near the new Starbucks project. Wennberg said leaks in the North Main Street pipe has been a recurring problem for the city. The pipe was installed in the 1870s and its replacement is part of the Starbucks project.
“I think all of our guys did a good job staying ahead of it,” Wennberg said. City workers have been out dealing with weather-related problems for several days now, he said. All are tired and in need of rest.
Wennberg said enough rain fell Thursday that, by his calculations, was enough to fill Gillette Stadium about four times. In addition to the rain, there’s been snowmelt. Since the ground is frozen, none of this can seep into the dirt.
The former Rutland Herald building at 77 Wales St. also experienced problems, Wennberg said.
The building is still owned by the Mitchell family, the Herald’s former owners. Rutland Herald General Manager Robert Mitchell said Friday the pipes in the sprinkler system froze and one burst, flooding the ground floor and the basement. He said the water has been turned off and is being allowed to drain.
Other towns
“It’s pretty bad,” said Clarendon Road Commissioner Cash Ruane, who is also on the Select Board. He said Walker Mountain Road, Alfrecia Road, and Creek Road to Wallingford are all closed, and likely will remain so for a few days.
He said right now there doesn’t appear to be any lasting damage to these roads, but that may change depending on whether or not they freeze.
The notice of road closures in Clarendon was posted to the Clarendon Fire Association’s Facebook page, Ruane said.
In Wallingford, Waldo Lane was closed because of flooding, and water from Roaring Brook was on Florence Avenue, according to Town Clerk and Treasurer Julie Sharon.
Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said a massive amount of ice went across Newton Road after an ice jam broke. The ice was cleared easily, and no real damage was done.
Proctor Town Manager Stan Wilbur said the Pittsford side of Gorham Bridge Road had flooded, prompting the road to be closed and notice put at both ends.
The Pittsford Fire Department posted to its Facebook page Friday confirming Gorham Bridge Road was closed because of flooding. Also closed were Elm Street and Depot Hill Road.
“Currently the creek is sitting at 10.5 feet which is 2.5 feet above flood stage at the gauge in Center Rutland,” reads the post. “It is not expected to fall below flood stage until sometime on Saturday. The road will still remain impassable after the water goes down due to a build-up of ice on the roadway. Obey all signs and find alternate routes.”
