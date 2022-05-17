PROCTOR — Florence Road is closed until further notice, having been washed out by Monday night’s rainstorm.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey said Tuesday that a contractor is coming to look at the damage and see what can be done about a temporary fix. When the road reopens, it will likely be one lane.
“It’s just a lot of water moving pretty fast when we get these big storm events, so we had a culvert fail, water washed over the culvert, and eroded the side of the road,” he said.
The contractor will first look to repair the failed culvert, then see about reopening the road, he said.
In Clarendon, Road Commissioner, and Selectman, Cash Ruane said there were minor washouts all over town, but nothing serious besides Quarterline Road. There, several residential culverts were plugged causing water to go over the road. The damage wasn’t severe and had been fixed by late Tuesday morning.
Other area towns reported little to no trouble with washouts.
— Staff report
