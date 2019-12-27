A project that will bring city water to Randbury Road in Rutland Town will go out to bid in January, with local officials hoping it will be cheaper than its cost estimate.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said in a Friday interview that the Select Board met Monday and passed several motions related to the project.
One was to pay Otter Creek Engineering $6,000 for the work it has done and will do through the bidding phase. Another was to authorize the town administrative assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, to apply for an operating permit from the state and submit it to Rutland City for approval. A third allowed Ashcroft to sign off on aspects of the bidding process as it progresses.
While Randbury Road is in the town, the water line project would use the city’s system. The Select Board has been mulling this over for the past three years, and started work in earnest during fall, hiring the engineering firm, speaking to business owners along the road and conducting site visits.
It was estimated in September that the project would cost $375,000. Ashcroft said Friday that estimate assumes the highest cost scenarios, and it’s suspected that the bids will come back much lower.
Ashcroft said this is the time of year when contractors are hunting for projects to begin the spring with. She said Otter Creek Engineering estimates bids will come back within a few weeks from the time they’re sought.
She said the engineering company surveyed the dozen or so businesses along the road, asking if they’d be likely to hook up to the water line if it was installed. Only one said “no,” another didn’t respond.
Ashcroft said the board feels the Randbury Road area is ripe for economic development. This became apparent when the board was debating the creation of a new road nearby, which it didn’t build. She said in addition to the existing businesses on the road, there’s plenty of space for new ones. The hope is that having access to city water will attract these establishments.
