Randolph's Brian Lowe, whose work with building and siting bird boxes for more than 25 years to protect kestrels and allow them to successfully hatch and fledge in central Vermont, was named as the winner of the 2020 GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award on Monday.
Lowe's primary work has been supporting Vermont's population of kestrels, the smallest raptors in North America, which play an important part in controlling the insect and rodent population. He has built, set out and maintained dozens of kestrel boxes to give them a nesting place.
Lowe, who works at Vermont Castings in Randolph, said after he lost his pet cat, he started bird-watching.
“I got a birdhouse book. I built a bluebird box first. I got a bluebird. Then I got looking through the book and I says, 'Kestrel.' I knew they were around. I went and asked a farmer beyond me a little ways if I could put up a box on his land and he said 'yes.' I built a box, I put it out and, bang, I had a kestrel the first year,” he said.
Working with Chip Darmstadt, executive director of the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier, Lowe also “bands” kestrels, putting a federal wildlife band on the legs of the birds so the population can be tracked for conservation purposes.
Last year, Lowe caught an adult female that he had banded three years. He said that was the first time he had caught a kestrel he had previously banded.
“That was pretty cool,” he said.
Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power, said Lowe was the “clear choice” for the 2020 Zetterstrom award.
“When we read his nomination this year, it was just instantaneous almost. He has spent a quarter of a century working to support a bird that most Vermonters haven't heard of. The fact that they haven't heard of it doesn't make it any less important and in a way it makes his work even more important,” Costello said.
Another positive aspect of Lowe's work was that he has done some of it at North Branch Nature Center while children are present, teaching them respect and appreciation for nature. Costello said Meeri Zetterstrom, of Milton, for whom the award is named, also was a strong proponent for educating children about the environment.
Darmstadt, who nominated Lowe for the Zetterstrom award, said one reason he thought Lowe deserved some recognition was that the work he had done to support the kestrel population was done entirely as a volunteer.
“It's really having a major impact. Brian saw an opportunity and this has been a labor of love for him. I'm just so impressed with what he's accomplished,” Darmstadt said.
The kestrel is not endangered or considered “threatened” but the numbers are declining. Darmstadt said it was entirely clear while there are fewer kestrels but the population is strong in the Central Vermont area where Lowe has been most active.
While Darmstadt said people don't work with wildlife populations in order to get recognition through something like the Zetterstrom award, he said people like Lowe and Zetterstrom deserve appreciation for making significant contributions to conservation through their efforts as volunteers.
Darmstadt also pointed out the time Lowe spends at the nature center showing young people kestrels and how they're banded so his work not only has value for conservation but the education of young people in Vermont.
Lowe said the work he has done with kestrels gives him the “sheer joy of being able to see nature up close and personal.”
“To hold these little raptors in your hand is awesome. Once you've done it, you're hooked,” he said.
Winning the Zetterstrom award was “fantastic,” Lowe said.
“It just shows my peers in the natural world appreciate me and that my work is truly helping out the kestrels,” he said
A statement released by Green Mountain Power said the award is usually given in person, but this year, the process was modified to maintain the social-distancing recommendations suggested to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.