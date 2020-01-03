A man serving a 45- to 85-year sentence for raping a woman in 1987 was back in court Thursday where the state was asking a judge to force the man to submit a DNA sample while his lawyer said he had already submitted three samples.
Joseph M. Bruyette, 60, was sentenced in 1990 in Rutland criminal court to serve 45 years to 85 years for a felony count of burglary and three felony counts of sexual assault.
At a Thursday court hearing, Judge David Fenster was asked by Assistant Attorney General Robert Menzel to order Bruyette to provide a DNA sample. Vermont law requires a DNA sample for people convicted of a qualifying offense such as sexual assault.
Bruyette testified to explain why he has refused to give a DNA sample. He said he has given three DNA samples in 1998 in Minnesota, in 2001 in Florida and in 2004 in Kentucky but said Vermont officials told him in 2005 they had no DNA sample from him.
“I had read the state law, Vermont statutes is probably my biggest downfall there because it says, ‘Provide it once, and I’m good to go.’ Here I provided it three times, and I’m not good to go so what the heck are they doing? It was just making me angry — not angry, frustrated. So I just said, ‘No, I’m not going to give it.’ Ever since then, up until 2017, they have came and asked me just about every single year. Then in 2017, I finally reached my minimal (sentence), and I was told I was a DNA refuser and definitely not getting out,” he said.
Bruyette, who has a history as a jailhouse lawyer, has filed many appeals and motions in unsuccessful attempts to have his conviction overturned.
Also, he explained that he has spent, since he was first incarcerated in April 1987, no more than 3½ years in Vermont. He said he has instead spent time in prisons in Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Oklahoma and other states.
Bruyette was convicted by a jury of breaking into the Hopkins Street apartment of a 23-year-old local woman on April 21, 1987.
After tying the woman up and gagging her, Bruyette repeatedly raped her, later taking her outside, tying her to a tree and continuing to assault her. Bruyette threatened to kill the woman’s 2-year-old child who witnessed the assaults.
The incident was so notorious in Rutland, the case was tried in Brattleboro.
During Thursday’s hearing, Annie Manhardt, of the Prisoners’ Rights Office in the Defender General’s Office, argued that it wasn’t her client’s fault that Vermont had not received the DNA samples Bruyette said he has given over the years.
“Mr. Bruyette has one job under the statute and that’s to give his DNA. It’s not his job to make sure it ends up in the right card. It’s not his job to make sure it ends up in the database. He has no control over that,” she said.
Manhardt said her client was willing to provide another DNA sample but asked that Fenster make a finding on the record that Bruyette “should not have been classified as a DNA refuser. While she said Bruyette did not want to be ordered to provide a sample, she said her client understood the safety concerns.
“He is actually willing to submit to another sample but only if the Vermont Department of Corrections is required first to see if they can get that information from Florida before he has to do it again,” she said.
Fenster said that “sounds like an offer of settlement.”
However, Rebecca Wilkins, a forensics chemist for the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, said the DNA sample would have to be collected according to Vermont standards and procedures to be included in the state’s database.
Menzel said the state would be willing to look into what happened but said he didn’t believe the court had the right to make a finding about Bruyette’s status as a DNA refuser.
Fenster agreed he didn’t have the power to make such a finding but Manhardt asked if he could make a “finding of fact” about Bruyette’s history of providing DNA samples.
Fenster said he was giving the attorneys two weeks, until Jan. 17, to discuss an agreement and for the state to get more information about what happened to the other DNA samples Bruyette claims he provided. But he also said he was inclined to agree with the state that a person convicted of a crime like Bruyette had to provide a DNA sample according to Vermont standards.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.